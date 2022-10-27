Modern Rocks Gallery Announces DAVID BOWIE: STARMAN Exhibition With Opening Reception Friday, November 11

East Austin-based Modern Rocks Gallery announces their latest exhibition, "David Bowie: Starman," featuring a collection of rare David Bowie prints spanning the prolific artist's career. Steven Walker, owner of Modern Rocks Gallery, curated the exhibition which features many of Bowie's most iconic shots, including album covers, obtained directly from the photographers themselves.

The exhibition will run from Nov. 11 through the end of 2022 with an opening reception on Friday, Nov. 11 from 7 - 10 p.m. at Modern Rocks, located at 916 Springdale Road, Canopy, Building 3 Austin, Texas 78702.

Taking place during Austin's annual Austin Studio Tour, the event will feature Bowie-themed cocktails and refreshments will be provided by Mark Shilling of ShillingCrafted. The event will also feature a Bowie-themed costume contest hosted and judged by renowned record producer, audio engineer, guitarist and songwriter Tim Palmer (who produced "Tin Machine," David Bowie's debut LP with Tin Machine in 1989). The attendee with the best costume will win a framed Aladdin Sane print from Brian Duffy and the runner up will win a copy of the book "David Bowie Icon." The opening reception is open to the public and attendees can RSVP here.

The prints on display throughout the exhibition include signed limited edition prints from Terry O'Neill's "Diamond Dogs" album cover shoot, Justin De Villeneuve's "Pin-Ups" album cover with British model Twiggy, Brian Duffy's "Aladdin Sane" and "Scary Monsters" album cover shoots and Masayoshi Sukita's famous session with Bowie for the "Heroes" album cover. The show also features early Bowie prints from Alec Byrne, Brian Aris and his early 1990s era prints, as well as later prints from Kevin Cummins, Jake Chessum, Markus Klinko and more.

"It's hard to find anything to say that hasn't been said before about David Bowie," said Steven Walker, owner of Modern Rocks Gallery. "He was the most innovative, the most creative and easily the most enigmatic performers of our time, continually shapeshifting, reinventing, and pushing boundaries. He was a unique visionary and a true artist in every way. Bowie also understood the power of collaboration and the importance of the photographer as a crucial part of the puzzle when it came to sharing his vision. The prints on display have come direct from the photographers and show Bowie through the years, from the late 1960s through to Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, The Thin White Duke and beyond. It's a remarkable collection that I'm proud to have pulled together. David Bowie: Starman is a must see for any Bowie fan, and if you're not a fan yet, you will be after seeing his stunning visual journey."

"Iconic photos of David Bowie, 'Bowie-themed' drinks and a costume contest...it doesn't get much better than this," said Tim Palmer.

While touring as the guitarist for Modern English, Modern Rocks Gallery Owner Steven Walker found himself documenting life on the road and thus discovered his love of photography. Following his touring days, Walker managed a highly successful gallery in London's exclusive Chelsea neighborhood dealing with top international interior designers and continued to pursue his love of rock photography shooting bands around his hometown of London. Walker soon became a published photographer and amassed a wealth of experience in the world of rock 'n' roll, gallery management and rock photography. He had fallen in love with Austin while touring so it only made sense to combine his love for photography and Austin upon moving to the Live Music Capital of the World. Modern Rocks Gallery is the unique marriage of his life loves.

Modern Rocks Gallery in East Austin presents a curated collection of fine art rock n roll photography, with signed limited edition, museum-quality prints from award winning photographers, artists and designers. The prints come directly from the photographers themselves, with a philosophy to accord recognition to the art of rock photography and to help maintain the rights of its practitioners. The gallery features works from legendary rock photographers such as Terry O'Neill, Lynn Goldsmith, Gered Mankowitz, Allan Tannenbaum, Norman Seeff, Masayoshi Sukita, Brian Duffy, Alec Byrne and Jill Furmanovsky to name but a few. For more information on Modern Rocks Gallery, please see here.