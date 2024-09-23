Matthew Whitaker Quintet Comes to The Eisemann Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Eisemann Center for Performing Arts will present internationally acclaimed jazz artist Matthew Whitaker, performing with his quintet on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 8:00 PM in the Hill Performance Hall.

Matthew Whitaker, a musical prodigy who began his journey at age 3, has since captivated audiences around the world. He has appeared on major television shows such as 60 Minutes, The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Today Show, and Showtime at the Apollo. Whitaker’s immense talent and versatility have earned him collaborations with celebrated musicians, including Jon Batiste, Christian McBride, and NEA Jazz Master Regina Carter.

As part of his wide-ranging career, Whitaker has also contributed to Emmy-winning projects, scored the film Starkeisha, and produced the Emmy-nominated documentary About Tomorrow. His latest project, On Their Shoulders: An Organ Tribute, was released on June 14th, 2024. In addition to his work as a performer, Whitaker is a dedicated advocate for music education and accessibility, working to ensure that all children have access to music regardless of their circumstances.

The November 16th concert at the Eisemann Center will offer an intimate yet exhilarating experience, as Whitaker’s quintet delivers a soulful mix of original compositions and jazz standards. With his signature improvisation and emotional depth, Whitaker promises an evening of music that transcends boundaries and resonates with audiences of all ages.

Tickets start at $35 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, two hours before showtime on Sundays, and through intermission on performance evenings/Sundays.

