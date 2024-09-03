News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Mary Moody Northen Theatre Presents Shakespeare's MACBETH

William Shakespeare's tale of ambition, power and betrayal plays Sept. 19 – 29, 2024.

By: Sep. 03, 2024
Mary Moody Northen Theatre Presents Shakespeare's MACBETH Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Macbeth, William Shakespeare's timeless tragedy has captivated audiences worldwide. The gripping tale of ambition, power, and betrayal warns that every choice has a consequence. Directed by Marcus McQuirter, this is a must-see production for both Shakespeare enthusiasts and those new to The Bard's work. Macbeth plays the Mary Moody Northen Theatre at St. Edward's University, September 19 - 29, 2024.

LATEST NEWS

Nominations Open For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards
SUGAR SKULL! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure Comes to The Eisemann Center
Review: CALENDAR GIRLS at City Theatre Austin
22nd Annual Black and Latino Playwrights Celebration To Host Tribute To Founder Eugene Lee

The cast spotlights students from the St. Edward's University Department of Performing Arts and features guest Equity artists Jon Edward Cook in the titular role of Macbeth alongside Dane Parker as the formidable Macduff.

The creative team includes Marcus McQuirter (Director), Theada Haining (Scenic Design), Miguel De Hoyos (Properties Design), Kathryn Eader (Lighting Design), Zia Fox (Sound Design), Susan Branch Towne (Costume Design), Sheila Gordon (Vocal Coach), Anna Fugate-Downs (Hair and Makeup Design), Andrew Heinrich (Fight Choreographer), and Gloria Labatut Davies (Production Stage Manager).

Tickets

Adult single tickets are $28, educator/seniors are $24, and student tickets are $15. Tickets are available by calling the MMNT Box Office at 512-448-8484 or at https://www.stedwards.edu/mary-moody-northen-theatre/buy-tickets. September 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28 at 7:30 pm. and Sept. 22 and 29 at 2:00 pm.

All performances will be held at the Mary Moody Northen Theatre on the St. Edward's University campus, 3001 S. Congress Ave, Austin, TX. Parking is free.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos