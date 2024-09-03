Mary Moody Northen Theatre Presents Shakespeare's MACBETH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Macbeth, William Shakespeare's timeless tragedy has captivated audiences worldwide. The gripping tale of ambition, power, and betrayal warns that every choice has a consequence. Directed by Marcus McQuirter, this is a must-see production for both Shakespeare enthusiasts and those new to The Bard's work. Macbeth plays the Mary Moody Northen Theatre at St. Edward's University, September 19 - 29, 2024.

The cast spotlights students from the St. Edward's University Department of Performing Arts and features guest Equity artists Jon Edward Cook in the titular role of Macbeth alongside Dane Parker as the formidable Macduff.

The creative team includes Marcus McQuirter (Director), Theada Haining (Scenic Design), Miguel De Hoyos (Properties Design), Kathryn Eader (Lighting Design), Zia Fox (Sound Design), Susan Branch Towne (Costume Design), Sheila Gordon (Vocal Coach), Anna Fugate-Downs (Hair and Makeup Design), Andrew Heinrich (Fight Choreographer), and Gloria Labatut Davies (Production Stage Manager).

Tickets

Adult single tickets are $28, educator/seniors are $24, and student tickets are $15. Tickets are available by calling the MMNT Box Office at 512-448-8484 or at https://www.stedwards.edu/mary-moody-northen-theatre/buy-tickets. September 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28 at 7:30 pm. and Sept. 22 and 29 at 2:00 pm.

All performances will be held at the Mary Moody Northen Theatre on the St. Edward's University campus, 3001 S. Congress Ave, Austin, TX. Parking is free.

