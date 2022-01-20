MOMENTS A Musical Celebration of Stephen Sondheim Announced at Trinity Street Playhouse

City Theatre Austin presents a special one-weekend performance event honoring Stephen Sondheim - the giant, the genius, who revolutionized musical theatre as its most influential writer and composer.

Performances February 10 - 13 at Trinity Street Playhouse. Tickets on sale January 21st. Limited seating, so get your tickets or reservations early!

"If I cannot fly, let me sing." - Stephen Sondheim

Twelve incredible performers and guests come together in an intimate and magical evening to tell stories, shares moments, and sing the unforgettable songs of Stephen Sondheim. Featuring music from Anyone Can Whistle, Follies, Company, A Little Night Music, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, and many more. A dazzling array of Sondheim's best that soar with heart and heartbreak, laughter and love, showing the astounding imagination and creativity of a musical theatre legend whose shows, songs, and lyrics will live forever.

The career of Stephen Sondheim. He was the theatre's most revered and influential composer-lyricist of the last half of the 20th century and the driving force behind Broadway's most beloved and celebrated shows. His musicals are numerous, including West Side Story, 1957, Gypsy, 1959, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, 1962, Anyone Can Whistle, 1964, Do I Hear a Waltz?, 1965, Evening Primrose, 1966, Company, 1970, Follies, 1971, A Little Night Music, 1973, Candide, 1973, Pacific Overtures, 1976, Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet, 1979, Merrily We Roll Along, 1981, Sunday in the Park With George, 1984, Into the Woods, 1989, Assassins, 1991, and Passion, 1994. During his decades long career, Sondheim received multiple awards, including six Tony Awards for Best Score, a Pulitzer Prize for Sunday in the Park, an Oscar for the song "Sooner or Later" from the movie Dick Tracy, and five Olivier Awards. In 2015, President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Cast and Production Team. The show features the talented Glenna Bowman, Michelle Cheney, Libby Dees, Rick Felkins, Leslie Vander Gheynst, Tracy Hurd, Susan Johnston Taylor, Jim Lindsay, Buddy Novak, Scott Poppaw, Matt Shead, Wendy Zavaleta, and some surprise special guests. Directed by Andy Berkovsky with Musical Accompanist Karl Logue. With so many Sondheim fans out there, if you have an interest in being part of the show, please let us know.

City Theatre is now celebrating its 15th anniversary season of live theatre entertainment. CTC is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, BroadwayWorld Austin, Central Texas Live Theatre, and has twice been voted "Best Theatre Company" by Austin American-Statesman's Austin 360. CTC is dedicated in providing a quality, reputable, and diverse public theatre and Stage Entertainment experience that is accessible to all artists and the entire Austin community. CTC continues to offer its student and group discount ticket program for any show. Put a little theatre in your life!

Learn more at www.citytheatreaustin.org.