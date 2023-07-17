LIZZIE, THE MUSICAL Slays Austin

Doctuh Mistuh Productions has returned to the ATX with another cutting edge musical

By: Jul. 17, 2023

The award-winning Doctuh Mistuh Productions, probably best remembered for its productions of Evil Dead, Heathers, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Nevermore, The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe, and Silence, The Musical, returns to Austin to present Lizzie, The Musical. Lizzie is a rock musical adaptation of the grizzly Borden Family murders in 1892 and the subsequent trial of Lizzie Borden.  DMP is producing the show in association with the Haymaker Players and Austin Playhouse.  

Lizzie, The Musical, written by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Steven Hewitt, made its premiere at New York’s Living Theater in 2009.  Since then, Lizzie has “swung her axe in over 100 productions in 8 countries on 4 continents in 6 languages,” winning Best Musical honors in numerous cities.

In its opening weekend, audiences were blown away by the vocal prowess of its all-female cast, which includes Stella Frye-Ginsberg as the ax-toting Lizzie Borden, Leslie Hollingsworth as her salty older sister Emma, Libby Detling as their prickly maid Bridget Sullivan, Maryanna Tollemache as Lizzy's neighbor and love interest Alice Russell, and Madi Sipe and Jess Workman as the rocking ensemble/Greek Chorus.  DMP has once again assembled a talented and imaginative creative team for the production, headed by the award-winning costume and wig designer Glenda L. Wolfe, Ellie Jarrett Shattles serving as music director and conductor of the stellar Lizzie band, and Sam Chesney providing a balanced palette of beautifully theatrical and rock concert lighting.  DMP Producing Artistic Director Michael E. McKelvey directs.

Lizzie, The Musical runs for a limited three-week engagement and plays through July 30th at Austin Playhouse.  As a featured bonus to make the show more accessible, DMP has added Pick-Your-Price Thursdays, and a discounted Wednesday performance during the final week of the run.  For further information, go to https://doctuhmistuh.org/ or buy tickets directly at https://doctuh-mistuh-production.ticketleap.com/lizzie-the-musical/.  






