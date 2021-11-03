Kiko Villamizar Announces New Single

Austin based artist Kiko Villamizar has announced his title single and video from his upcoming album Todo El Mundo. The song is out November 12th with an amazing Claymation video that already won "Best Music Video" at the Lost River Film Festival.

The title "Todo El Mundo" means everyone, but it also means all the world. And we "The Earth" are one organism that is itself migrating at an alarming speed through the Universe which is itself migrating. Kiko elaborates, "The inspiration behind the single was the need to process and artistically vocalize what was happening with the families separated and caged by our government. 'Todo El Mundo' is about how everyone and every creature not only has the right to migrate, but that is the permanent state of all things. To change and migrate. The folks being jailed for being in America, are mostly specifically Native Americans. So, if the irony isn't being caught by folks, I figured I would illustrate it with a Claymation video.

Kiko Villamizar was born in Miami to Colombian parents was taken to Colombia as a child and raised on a coffee farm where he learned Colombian folk music through oral tradition with his family. He studied jazz in Miami, then began traveling, collecting melodies and rhythms that make for a genuine world class fusion of Colombian rhythms. He studied jazz in Miami, then began traveling, collecting melodies and rhythms that make for a genuine world class fusion of Colombian rhythms. Kiko's debut album, La Remolacha was released in March of 2015 on Peligrosa Records. It is a beautiful collage of Latin American and Caribbean rhythms . It's element is Earth. The sophomore release Aguas Frías (also on Peligrosa 2017), transports you to the Colombian Andes and Caribbean with traditional Afro-Colombian drums and the Indigenous Colombian "gaita" flutes meshed with a full psychedelically electric 8 piece band. The element of this album is of course, Water. With his upcoming album Todo El Mundo (out in January 2022), Kiko carries the traditions of his ancestors but moves forward more into the future. With a minimalist and transformative approach , the element of this album is Wind!

The single and album was recorded at Kiko's WEPA Studios (www.wepaestudios.com) in South Austin. In 2019 he founded a non-profit cultural arts center that teaches performing arts, visual arts, and studio engineering that included WEPA Studios. In addition, Kiko adds, "But I had the Alegre, tambora, and llamador drums recorded at Llorona Records in Bogotá. I had those recorded there because I wanted my good friend (Grammy award winning John Fuentes of Gaiteros de SAN JACINTO) who has since passed to record the hand drums. He was in Bogotá at the time and Llorona is an historical studio where he had a relationship and felt comfortable." The music video was also created at WEPA Studios and directed by Kiko himself, bringing his music to life with a stunning claymation narrative that has already nabbed an award for Best Music Video at the 2021 Lost River Film Festival.

Kiko is very proud of his new single, video and upcoming album and concludes, "I would like to share the story of this word cumbia. I would love to give a platform to all the elders and the youth of all the communities that share this music as a cultural common denominator. And I would like to contribute to this tradition called cumbia within an emerging subgenre called tropical futurism."

During the pandemic, Kiko also picked up stand-up comedy, and has been able to showcase another side to his art. He is currently booking shows throughout Texas and beyond, and his comedy side complements his music side nicely, as fans of each discipline are starting to discover both sides to him.

