Jarrott Productions Now Seeking New Works From New Voices For OPENING ACT Year 2

Jarrott Productions is now accepting scripts from previously unproduced, local playwrights for year two of the Opening Act Initiative.

The objective is to award a new playwright the opportunity to rehearse and showcase a new work on the Trinity Street Playhouse stage during either the fall or spring residencies for its Mainstage productions. The submission period ends August 21st.

​The mission of the Opening Act Initiative is to remove barriers of entry by providing opportunities for emerging writers from marginalized or underserved communities in Austin, TX. As a part of your submission, you will be asked to explain how your proposal aligns with this mission.

For the inaugural program as part of the 9th season, a panel of readers chose to award not one, but two submissions and held sold out, engaging workshops during residencies in the Spring and Summer of 2024. Pale Human Garbage People by Ty Spencer Hoppe was performed April 3rd, 2024 at Trinity Street Playhouse and was directed by JP Artistic Director David R. Jarrott. Mom and Pop by Carl Gonzales was performed June 26th, 2024 at Trinity Street Playhouse and was directed by Lacey Cannon Gonzales.

For more information about this exciting program and to submit your work, please visit https://www.jarrottproductions.com/openingact.

