Hill Country Community Theatre Announces Cast For I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

Love is in the air at Hill Country Community Theatre! For their third major production of the 2022-2023 season, the venue will be presenting the off-Broadway musical favorite I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE.

This popular show tells the tale of romance in nearly all its forms: from the awkward anticipation of the first date, through the highs and lows of building a relationship to the engagement phase, marriage and having kids, and into the twilight years. Told through a series of musical vignettes, the seven performers tell stories that everyone in the audience will appreciate.

Director Daniel Melton, the HCCT Artistic Director, is proud to announce the cast for this playful production. Starring in the full-length musical are Carlee Abschneider, Richard Day, Heidi Melton, Cody Petty, Cathy Rose, Autumn Sharp, and Seth Smith.

"Everyone in the audience will be able to recognize themselves in some part of this show," said Melton. "It's the perfect title for February - the love month!" agreed Executive Director, Patty Gosselin. I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE will run February 3-26, playing Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. The Box Office will open for season patrons on Thursday, January 19 at noon; and online ticket sales will open for everyone on January 26.

For more information on this show and other exciting events and productions, call the HCCT Box Office at 830-798-8944 or visit www.theHCCT.org.