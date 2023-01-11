Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hill Country Community Theatre Announces Cast For I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

The production will run February 3-26.

Jan. 11, 2023  
Love is in the air at Hill Country Community Theatre! For their third major production of the 2022-2023 season, the venue will be presenting the off-Broadway musical favorite I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE.

This popular show tells the tale of romance in nearly all its forms: from the awkward anticipation of the first date, through the highs and lows of building a relationship to the engagement phase, marriage and having kids, and into the twilight years. Told through a series of musical vignettes, the seven performers tell stories that everyone in the audience will appreciate.

Director Daniel Melton, the HCCT Artistic Director, is proud to announce the cast for this playful production. Starring in the full-length musical are Carlee Abschneider, Richard Day, Heidi Melton, Cody Petty, Cathy Rose, Autumn Sharp, and Seth Smith.

"Everyone in the audience will be able to recognize themselves in some part of this show," said Melton. "It's the perfect title for February - the love month!" agreed Executive Director, Patty Gosselin. I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE will run February 3-26, playing Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. The Box Office will open for season patrons on Thursday, January 19 at noon; and online ticket sales will open for everyone on January 26.

For more information on this show and other exciting events and productions, call the HCCT Box Office at 830-798-8944 or visit www.theHCCT.org.




aGLIFF to Screen BEFORE I CHANGE MY MIND This Month Photo
aGLIFF to Screen BEFORE I CHANGE MY MIND This Month
Austin’s oldest film festival, aGLIFF will present the January 2023 screening of BEFORE I CHANGE MY MIND by Trevor Anderson on Wednesday, January 25 at the Galaxy Theatres.
FronteraFest to Return in 2023 Photo
FronteraFest to Return in 2023
FronteraFest, Austin's longest-running and most beloved performance festival will return in 2023 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A unique collaboration between Hyde Park Theatre and ScriptWorks, FronteraFest is celebrating its 28th year, attracting actors, artists, poets, dancers, and performers of all types throughout Texas and beyond. 
HCCT Announces Public Fundraising Event A SPEAKEASY AFFAIR Photo
HCCT Announces Public Fundraising Event A SPEAKEASY AFFAIR
Hill Country Community Theatre will hold a seasonal fundraising event to kick off the new year with a bang! A SPEAKEASY AFFAIR will be a 1920’s inspired gala featuring a concert by a trio from the Grammy award-winning Texas Gypsies, a jazzy swing/big band group.
Sandra Mae Frank to Star in ASL & Spoken English CINDERELLA Photo
Sandra Mae Frank to Star in ASL & Spoken English CINDERELLA
ZACH Theatre in partnership with Deaf Austin Theatre has announced the cast of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella playing January 25 – March 5 at The Topfer at ZACH with a cast and crew of deaf and hearing actors. 

FronteraFest to Return in 2023FronteraFest to Return in 2023
January 8, 2023

FronteraFest, Austin's longest-running and most beloved performance festival will return in 2023 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A unique collaboration between Hyde Park Theatre and ScriptWorks, FronteraFest is celebrating its 28th year, attracting actors, artists, poets, dancers, and performers of all types throughout Texas and beyond. 
HCCT Announces Public Fundraising Event A SPEAKEASY AFFAIRHCCT Announces Public Fundraising Event A SPEAKEASY AFFAIR
January 5, 2023

Hill Country Community Theatre will hold a seasonal fundraising event to kick off the new year with a bang! A SPEAKEASY AFFAIR will be a 1920’s inspired gala featuring a concert by a trio from the Grammy award-winning Texas Gypsies, a jazzy swing/big band group.
Sandra Mae Frank to Star in ASL & Spoken English CINDERELLASandra Mae Frank to Star in ASL & Spoken English CINDERELLA
January 3, 2023

ZACH Theatre in partnership with Deaf Austin Theatre has announced the cast of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella playing January 25 – March 5 at The Topfer at ZACH with a cast and crew of deaf and hearing actors. 
MASTER HAROLD... AND THE BOYS to be Presented at Austin Shakespeare in JanuaryMASTER HAROLD... AND THE BOYS to be Presented at Austin Shakespeare in January
December 29, 2022

Austin Shakespeare will bring together three magnetic actors for South African playwright Athol Fugard’s humorous and stirring “Master Harold” … and the Boys at KMFA’s intimate Draylen Mason Studio in a weekend of powerful staged readings January 13-15, 2023.
Vincent Victoria Presents Will Screen THE COLORED FOLKS GOODTIME HOUR on New Year's EveVincent Victoria Presents Will Screen THE COLORED FOLKS GOODTIME HOUR on New Year's Eve
December 28, 2022

Award-winning theater company Vincent Victoria Presents will have a special encore screening of their new film The Colored Folks Goodtime Hour on New Years Eve.
