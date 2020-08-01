HCCT introduces the 4-Ever Flex Pass

The Hill Country Community Theatre is busier than ever getting ready for you to come back. HCCT is passionate about offering incredible experiences for the community, and they are committed to presenting performances where it is safe for us to gather.

Usually, this is the time of year that the theatre is actively selling season subscriptions. But as you know, nothing is normal now. Season subscriptions make up a significant portion of the funding needed to operate the venue and produce shows. Nevertheless, HCCT is preparing several more memorable performances. Currently, they have plans to produce a Christmas comedy, a musical comedy in February, and the World Premiere of a new comedy in April.

To address the changing needs for changing times, instead of season subscriptions this year, HCCT is introducing the 4-Ever Flex-Pass. The new 4-Ever Flex-Pass not only offers savings but is good forever.

Each 4-Ever Flex-Pass is four tickets - three to any non-musical play(s), plus one for a musical. They are for any of HCCTs regular upcoming plays and musicals, excluding special events, fundraisers, and the theatre's Plays for New Audiences series. Use them this year, next year or any time in the future.

A 4-Ever Flex-Passes may be used any way you would like. For example, you might want to see three plays and a musical all by yourself. Or, if you'd like to bring two of your friends, you may use three tickets all for one play, then save the musical ticket just for you - or buy a second 4-Ever Flex-Pass so a friend can see the musical with you. They also make great gifts.

The Hill Country Community Theatre provides valuable live entertainment for you and the community. Your support is necessary for the theatre to remain viable and available for the long term. Please consider their new 4-Ever Flex-Pass in place of a season subscription this year. A single 4-Ever Flex-Pass is $75. A couple's pass is $150. For those of you who can, an additional contribution will assist the nonprofit theatre in continuing to provide quality live entertainment to you and our community. Every penny counts!

4-Ever Flex Passes may be purchased at www.theHCCT.org, over the phone at (830) 798-8944, or by mailing a check to Hill Country Community Theatre, 4003 W FM 2147, Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657. Everyone at HCCT is looking forward to seeing you back at the theatre!

