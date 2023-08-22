Ground Floor Theatre Reveals 2024 Season

Ground Floor Theatre has announced titles for the 2024 season with a thought-provoking world premiere, two Austin premieres in addition to a soon to be announced groundbreaking musical. Season memberships are available now at groundfloortheatre.org/seasonpass.

Local author Jo Ivester brings us the powerful story of a young college student figuring out his gender identity. Poignant, timely, and full of laughter, Always A Boy will make its world premiere at Ground Floor.

From two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright, Lynn Nottage, and making its regional debut comes Clyde's as it follows the story of recently incarcerated employees at a truck stop diner and their quest for the perfect sandwich.

Inspired by Waiting for Godot, the Biblical Book of Exodus, and recent current events, Antoinette Nwandu's Pass Over will make its Austin debut next fall. Called fiercely compelling and relevant, this morbidly funny play looks at what it means to be Black and how to get to the Promised Land.

“I am so excited about the 2024 season,” said Co-Artistic Director Lisa Scheps. “It is in line with our mission of producing works on historically underrepresented communities and is also some of the best contemporary theatre. We will also have a world premiere by author (and GFT board member) Jo Ivester.  I couldn't be more elated to present this season for Ground Floor Theatre.”

Always A Boy | Feb 15 – March 2, 2024

WORLD PREMIERE

by Jo Ivester | Directed by Lisa Scheps

Always a Boy, tells the story of Ash, a 22-year-old college student struggling to figure out his gender identity. This is Ash's and his family's coming-out story, told with humor and warmth. It is honest and hard-hitting, sharing the tough moments as well as the joyful ones. It is a story of acceptance in a family that always knew how to love but needed to learn how to accept. 

Clyde's | May 16 – June 1, 2024

AUSTIN PREMIERE

by Lynn Nottage | Directed by Carl Gonzales and Lacey Cannon Gozales

A truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Even as the shop's callous owner tries to keep them down, the staff members learn to reclaim their lives, find purpose, and become inspired to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich.

Pass Over | August 15 – 31, 2024

AUSTIN PREMIERE

By Antoinette Nwandu | Directed by Simone Alexander

Moses and Kitch stand around on the corner – talking shit, passing the time, and hoping that maybe today will be different. As they dream of their promised land, a stranger wanders into their space with his own agenda and derails their plans. Emotional and lyrical, Pass Over crafts everyday profanities into poetic and humorous riffs, exposing the unquestionable human spirit of young men stuck in a cycle just looking for a way out.

TO BE ANNOUNCED MUSICAL | December 5 – 21, 2024

Soon to be announced musical.

SEASON PASSES: Season passes are available for the 2024 season. Season passes are a way for patrons to support GFT's Pay What You Can policy by paying a bit more for tickets. Passes can be used in any way you like – from all tickets for one show or spread them around for the season. Season passes for the 2024 Season (four shows) are now available at $200 per pass. For more information or to purchase a season pass please visit groundfloortheatre.org/seasonpass.




2
Interview: Kathy Valentine of HEAD OVER HEELS at ZACH Theatre Photo
Interview: Kathy Valentine of HEAD OVER HEELS at ZACH Theatre

A bawdy, bold and inclusive production of HEAD OVER HEELS — a delightful jukebox musical based on the Go-Go's music  — is now playing at ZACH Theatre. Its already high production value and flash is elevated further by the presence of Austinite Kathy Valentine, an original member of the rock and roll Hall of Fame band, The Go-Go's.

3
THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Austin in November Photo
THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Austin in November

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a record-breaking two-week run in 2013, returns to Austin for a limited engagement Nov. 14 to 19 at Bass Concert Hall. Single Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 18, 2023, at 10 a.m.  

4
Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at Zach is a Party Where Everyone is Welcome Photo
Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at Zach is a Party Where Everyone is Welcome

Head Over Heels triumphs in its ability to blend humor, romance, and social commentary. By infusing the story with themes of change and acceptance, the musical delivers a poignant message of hope and unity. Join this group of Arcadians in their transformative journey to a more inclusive universe, while rocking to the beat of The Go-Go’s.

