GIGGLY SQUAD: THE GEHLS GEHL TOUR to Play Houston's Hobby Center

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The Hobby Center will present one of the biggest podcast duos Hannah Berner & Paige Desorbo, with their Giggly Squad Live tour, Giggly Squad: The Gehls Gehl Tour. Following their 2024-2025 tour Giggly Squad Live: Club Giggly, Berner and Desorbo recently announced 21 new cities to start their 2027 tour to include Houston at the Hobby Center on Friday, March 26, 2027.

ABOUT HANNAH BERNER:

Hannah Berner is one of the buzziest comedians and podcasters of this generation. After a 70 city tour, Hannah recently released her second hour-long stand up special, “None of My Business,” for Hulu this past June that debuted at #1 on the platform. She released her first hour-long Netflix special in 2024 titled “We Ride at Dawn,” which premiered at #2 on the platform. She is the co-creator and co-host of Giggly Squad, which has garnered over 150 million combined downloads and consistently ranks in the top 5 of all comedy podcasts. Giggly Squad was also the recipient of this year’s “Podcast of the Year” Award at the iHeartPodcast Awards at SXSW.

Earlier this year, Hannah was featured in The Hollywood Reporter’s The 50 Most Powerful People in New York Media list and was also named in TIME’s inaugural 2025 Creators list. Additional publications and appearances include The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Forbes, Bloomberg, Elle Magazine, and Good Morning America.

As an actress, Hannah will star opposite Owen Wilson, Penélope Cruz and Kieran Culkin in Nancy Meyers’ next film, PARIS PARAMOUNT, a romantic comedy for Warner Brothers. She will also guest star in the upcoming A24 / Peacock drama series, SUPERFAKES from the Safdies and Alice Ju. Hannah will also host the upcoming dating reality series, MAKING LOVE, for Paramount+ from Love Is Blind Producer Kinetic Content. She can most recently be seen in Mindy Kaling’s latest comedy, NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK on Hulu.

In 2025, Hannah released her first book written with co-collaborator, Paige DeSorbo, “How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously,” which made The New York Times Best Seller List. Prior to that, the duo completed their 43-city sold-out “Club Giggly” live shows, which included two sold out dates at Radio City Musical Hall. Hannah and Paige are also currently developing their half-hour scripted series for Netflix, produced by Amy Poehler.

A current Ambassador with Lululemon and an avid sports enthusiast, Hannah was also a nationally ranked tennis player as a teen and played D1 tennis at the University of Wisconsin, where she was MVP her senior year.

ABOUT PAIGE DESORBO:

Paige DeSorbo is a New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, actress, creator, television personality, host, and fashion tastemaker whose influence continues to expand across fashion, media, and entertainment. Known for her sharp wit, trend-forward style, and distinct point of view, DeSorbo has built a loyal and highly engaged audience.

Recognized by The Hollywood Reporter as one of the "50 Most Powerful New Yorkers in Media,"DeSorbo continues to shape conversations in media. Most recently, it was announced that she is developing a half-hour scripted comedy series with Netflix, which she will co-write and headline alongside Hannah Berner. The series will be produced by Amy Poehler and her studio Paper Kite Productions.

She is the host of the Amazon FAST Channel series, In Bed with Paige DeSorbo, where she interviews her favorite celebrities in an interview style talk series with her signature humor in bed. She has hosted major red carpets for outlets including E! News and Vanity Fair, including the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party livestream and most recently, hosting Netflix's 2026 Screen Actors Guild Award Red Carpet pre-show livestream. She has also served as a recurring fashion correspondent for The Today Show.

DeSorbo is the co-founder and co-host of the top-charting podcast-turned-brand Giggly Squad alongside comedian and longtime friend Hannah Berner. Celebrated for its unfiltered conversations and comedic take on modern life, the podcast ranks in the top 0.05% globally and has cultivated a fiercely loyal fan community affectionately known as “Gigglers.” What began as a podcast has evolved into a multi-platform success story, including sold-out live tours across North America with multiple performances at iconic venues such as Radio City Music Hall. In 2024, DeSorbo and Berner released their first book, How to Giggle with Simon & Schuster, which debuted at #2 on The New York Times Best Sellers list.

DeSorbo has successfully translated her cultural influence into a growing fashion and business empire, establishing herself as a respected voice in the style space. A regular fixture at New York Fashion Week and an increasingly influential presence within the industry, in 2025, DeSorbo expanded her footprint in fashion with the launch of Daphne, her loungewear brand inspired by her signature blend of elevated comfort and effortless polish. Rooted in the idea that style should feel equally at home on the couch or out in the world, Daphne reflects DeSorbo’s personal aesthetic and long-standing connection with her audience. The launch was met with significant consumer demand and industry attention, further solidifying her evolution from fashion commentator to founder and brand builder.

DeSorbo first gained national recognition through her appearances across Bravo’s hit franchises Summer House, Winter House, and Southern Charm, where her humor, authenticity, and standout style made her a fan favorite and launched her into mainstream pop culture.

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