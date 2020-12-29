Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Different Stages Presents Reading of Charles Dickens' THE CRICKET ON THE HEARTH

Live January 6, 2021, available on demand January 7-9.

Dec. 29, 2020  

Different Stages presents a FREE Zoom reading of Charles Dickens' The Cricket on the Hearth Live January 6, 2021 7 PM on the Different Stages You Tube Channel and available on demand January 7-9. The presentation is FREE. Donations to Different Stages accepted.

Charles Dickens is often described as the man who invented Christmas but it is not quite true. The songs and stories of Christmas, its traditional foods and gifts, its religious and social rites are very much part of lower-and middle-class English life. Dickens made a popular festival mean more.

Directed by Norman Blumensaadt The Cricket on the Hearth reading cast is: Sam Grimes, Annie Kim Hedrick, Beau Paul, Michael Costilla, Lucky Cantu, Will Douglas, Annie Merritt, Jessica Medina and Jennifer Gonzalez.

Learn more at www.differentstagestheatre.org.


