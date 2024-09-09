News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Deaf Austin Theatre To Host Fundraising Gala Announcing 2025 Season

The event is on Friday, October 18th.

By: Sep. 09, 2024
Deaf Austin Theatre To Host Fundraising Gala Announcing 2025 Season Image
Deaf Austin Theatre will host Bat Ball, the premier fundraising gala in support of Deaf Austin Theatre's upcoming 2025 production season. Set against the stunning backdrop of The Cathedral in East Austin, this event promises to be a celebration of artistry, community, and support for an incredible cause.

The evening kicks off with an exclusive VIP reception at 5:00 PM, featuring delectable appetizers and an early preview of DAT’s exciting 2025 lineup of shows. General admission begins at 6:00 PM, where guests can continue to enjoy a night filled with delicious bites, lively music by DJ Nico DiMarco, and the chance to bid on unique items in our silent auction.

This gala is not just an event; it's an opportunity to be part of a vibrant theatre community through the transformative power of Deaf Theatre. Whether you’re a long-time supporter or new to Deaf Austin Theatre, your presence and contributions will play a vital role in bringing our future productions to life.

Tickets:
VIP Admission: $200 (5:00 PM start)
General Admission: $150 (6:00 PM start)




