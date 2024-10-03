Collaboration Brings A STRANGE LOOP To Deaf and Hard Of Hearing Audiences

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Deaf Austin Theatre (DAT) and Visionaries of the Creative Arts (VOCA) have announced a historic collaboration with a co-production of A Strange Loop, the Tony Award-winning musical by Michael R. Jackson to be presented in Summer 2025.

This innovative co-production will mark the first time two Deaf theatre companies in the United States have joined forces to stage a performance, bringing a fresh perspective to Jackson's critically acclaimed work. A Strange Loop will be performed by a company of Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing artists in ASL and Spoken/Sung English.

On this collaboration, playwright and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson said, “I am thrilled that Deaf Austin Theatre and Visionaries of the Creative Arts are collaborating to bring A Strange Loop to their audiences. Though A Strange Loop is told through Usher's very specific lens, it has always been my intent that his story resonates universally throughout the human condition. I believe these two theaters will crack the piece open even further in a unique way that only they can do and for that reason, I enthusiastically support this co-production.”

Originally produced Off-Broadway in 2019, A Strange Loop premiered on Broadway in April 2022 winning Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical at the 75th Tony Awards. A Strange Loop follows Usher a Black queer man writing a musical about a Black queer man writing a musical. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is renowned for its raw, incisive humor and its deep dive into identity, self-perception, and artistic struggle.

Directed by Alexandria Wailes with Stanley Bahorek as Associate Director and Music Supervisor, A Strange Loop will be co-produced by DAT and VOCA with productions to be mounted in both Washington, D.C. and Austin, TX Summer 2025.

“This collaborative partnership is a significant opportunity for us to elevate the representation and raise awareness of the talents of Black Deaf individuals in musical theater,” agreed VOCA Artistic Director Michelle Banks and DAT Artistic Director Dr. Brian Cheslik.

Auditions will take place this Fall with casting to be completed in late November/early December.

Full cast and creatives to be announced at a later date.

Comments

SPONSORED BY TEXAS THEATRE AND DANCE