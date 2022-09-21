Cast Announced for THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre announced the cast for the Austin premiere of The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity playing September 28 - October 23, 2022 under the direction of Jerry Ruiz. The spectacle of pro wrestling ignites the Topfer stage for an unforgettable and riveting ZACH360 experience with The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz.

Casting includes HOLLIS EDWARDS III as Chad Deity, NICHOLAS ORTIZ as Macedonio Guerra, Herman Gambhir as Vigneshwar Paduar, Andre Martin as Everett K. Olson/Ring Announcer, and DANNY ZIGAL as Joe Jabroni/Bill Heartland/Old Glory.

The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity is directed by Jerry Ruiz. Additional production team includes TAYLOR CHILDRESS as assistant director, KYLIE GUTIERREZ as assistant director, H. Russ Brown as fight choreographer, INSEUNG PARK as scenic designer, Harry Nadal as costume designer, BILL RIOS as lighting designer, SARAH ELLIOTT as lighting design assistant, Phillip Owens as sound designer, ELIAS MERLO as sound design assistant, JOHN ERICKSON as video designer, JACKSON COBB as video programmer, and RUSTY CLOYES as the stage manager.

Special Events in celebration of The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity:

Pride Night - Thursday, September 29, 2022

Press and Champagne Opening Night - Saturday, October 1, 2022; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com

ASL/Open-Caption Performance - Wednesday, October 12, 2022

The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity

Written by Kristoffer Diaz

Directed by Jerry Ruiz | Fight Choreography by H. Russ Brown | Scenic Design by Inseung Park | Costume Design by Harry Nadal | Lighting Design by Bill Rios | Sound Design by Phillip Owen | Video Design by John Erikson

When: September 28-October 23, 2022

Where: ZACH360 on The Topfer at ZACH | 202 South Lamar | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: Start at $25 available at ZACH's box office - 512-476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org

The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity is a dramatic comedy following the life of wrestler Macedonio Guerra. As a lifelong fan, he has followed wrestling only to become a "jobber," one who is paid to lose to bigger-name stars in the ring. Macedonio meets Vigneshwar Paduar, a young Indian man from Brooklyn, who he wants to team up with. The wrestling execs go for it but pitch them as "terrorists" in the ring. Macedonio and Vigneshwar find a way to push the personas to the limits and say what needs to be said. Unspoken racism, politics, and courage are all woven into this play that leaves it all on the mat.

Age recommendation: 13 and up (for strong language, violence and intersecting themes of racism, xenophobia, nativism, and assimilation).

Run time: Approximately 115 minutes with a 20-minute intermission.

TICKETING AND MEMBERSHIPS:

Tickets are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541 Tuesday through Friday, 12-5 p.m. Free, short term and convenient parking available at the front entrance. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Student Rush Tickets are $18 one hour before show time (with valid ID). A limited amount of Pay-What-You-Will tickets are available the day of for Mainstage preview performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x245 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.

ZACH XP memberships are $39 per month and give access to all Mainstage and Family series shows part of the 2022-23 season. ZACH XP Members get early-access to reserve seats for the 2022-23 season Summer 2022. Visit zachtheatre.org/zachxp to learn more.

About ZACH Theatre

A non-profit organization, ZACH creates intimate theatre experiences that ignite the imagination, inspire the spirit, and engage the community. As Austin's leading professional producing theatre, ZACH employs more than 300 actors, musicians, and designers annually to create its own diverse array of nationally recognized plays and musicals under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and Managing Director Jamie Herlich Mclalwain. Each year, ZACH serves nearly 140,000 Central Texans - 57,000 of which are children and youth who participate in our education and outreach programs, as well as inspiring camps and classes. Founded in 1932, ZACH is the longest continuously running theatre company in the state of Texas, and one of the ten oldest in the country. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198281®id=141&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zachtheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for more information.