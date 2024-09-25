Cast Announced for BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY At Austin Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Austin Playhouse has announced the cast and creatives for Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery written by Ken Ludwig and directed by Lara Toner Haddock playing November 22 – December 22, 2024.

Featuring over forty characters played by 5 actors, Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery premiered in 2015 at Arena Stage in Washington DC and was produced by Austin Playhouse in 2016. Something's afoot, in this murderously fun adventure with the return of Sherlock Holmes at Austin Playhouse.

Casting for Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery includes Aaron D. Alexander as Sherlock Holmes (Film: “Creed III”, “One Night in Miami”; AP: Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily); Ben Wolfe returning to the role of Doctor Watson (AP: Murder on the Links, The Mysterious Affair at Styles, Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily); Stephen Mercantel returning to the role of Actor 1 (AP: Emma, Shakespeare in Love, Sense and Sensibility); Bailey Ellis as Actor 2 (AP: Emma, Born With Teeth); and Sarah Zeringue as Actress 1(AP: Emma, The Norwegians, Big Fish).

Directed by Lara Toner Haddock. The Production Team also includes lighting design by Mark Novick, scenic design by Mike Toner, co-costume design by Buffy Manners and Diana Huckaby, sound design by Robert S. Fisher, video design by Lowell Bartholomee, and Barry Miller as stage manager.

The performances will take place at Austin Playhouse's interim performance space located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd St. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located one block away at the UT Co-Op Parking Garage at 2214 San Antonio St.

Tickets are $24-46; with Pick-Your-Price Thursdays and Half-Price Student Tickets are available at austinplayhouse.com; group discounts are available for parties of 10+. Group inquiries can be made at boxoffice@playhouse.com.

Comments

SPONSORED BY TEXAS THEATRE AND DANCE