Cast Announced For SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Hill Country Community Theatre

The Hill Country Community Theatre presents "Side By Side By Sondheim" for six performances only, June 4 - 13, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM.

Get ready to laugh, cry and fall in love with this Tony Award-winning musical. With music and lyrics that are heartbreakingly true, "Side by Side by Sondheim" captures the soaring emotions of the work of this contemporary master.

Stephen Sondheim has been the leading composer of musical theatre for the past fifty years. His work is timeless. From the streets of ancient Rome, through nineteenth-century Japan and turn-of-the-century Sweden, to the high-rise apartments of 1970 Manhattan, his songs represent a definitive time and place, and yet move beyond their particular settings to speak to us all.

Now, with this award-winning revue of his earlier work, some of the most lush, unforgettable songs from this musical theatre master are presented in a magical evening. Featuring music from "Company," "Follies," "A Little Night Music," "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," "Anyone Can Whistle," and "Pacific Overtures," not to mention the classics written with musical theatre giants, Leonard Bernstein, Jule Styne and Richard Rodgers, this dazzling array of some of Sondheim's best-known songs demonstrates his masterful craft and astounding creativity.

The production will be directed by Les Young, who will also oversee musical direction. Catherine Rose will be the choreographer. The cast features Tate Allyn, Annette Brown, Barbara Calderaro, Clarence Goins, Mark King, Catherine Rose, and Cathie Sheridan. "This is an exhilarating evening of high energy and good spirits," said Mike Rademaekers, the theatre's executive director.

Tickets are on sale now, $25 for adults and $15 for students. 4-Ever Flex Passes may be redeemed for this show. For tickets, log onto www.theHCCT.org, or call the box office at (830) 798-8944. The Hill Country Community Theatre is located at 4003 W FM 2147, Cottonwood Shores, between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay at the traffic light.