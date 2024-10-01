CONSPIRARE'S CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPHARD at Bass Concert Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two brutal murders a quarter of a century ago sparked a massive amount of media attention and a movement that led to new legislation addressing hate crimes.

Matthew Shepard was a young, gay student who was targeted, tortured, and tied to a split rail fence in near freezing temperatures in a remote area near Laramie, Wyoming. Two men who would later be charged with Matthew’s murder received two life sentences by the grace of Matthew’s parents, Dennis and Judy Shepard, founders of the Matthew Shepard Foundation.

“When Dennis gave that speech and looked at his son’s killer and he said he granted him life in the name of somebody who no longer lives, to me, that was the most hopeful thing, because it means that the only end to violence will be forgiveness. That violence cannot be fought with violence.” -Moisés Kaufman, playwright, The Laramie Project

James Byrd Jr. was a middle-aged Black man, a father who worked as a vacuum salesman and was beloved by his family. James was violently attacked by three white men, tied and dragged behind a truck down an asphalt road in Jasper, Texas until he was dead. Two of his killers received the death penalty, the third received life in prison.

“Today, 25 years after Byrd’s death, the incident has faded to the background. Many residents of Jasper, which is home to about 7,400 people according to the most recent census estimate, say they seldom talk about the tragedy that happened in their county. And young East Texans hardly seem to recognize the name James Byrd Jr.”

-Texas Tribune, June 2023

The intense media coverage of the two horrific and untimely deaths gave momentum to the victims’ families, friends, and supporters to request new legislation addressing crimes motivated by a victim’s actual or perceived sexual orientation, race, color, gender/gender identity, disability, religion, or national origin. The Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr Hate Crimes Prevention Act of 2009 (H.R. 1592) provides funding and assistance to state, local, and tribal jurisdictions to more effectively investigate and prosecute hate crimes.

Matthew has been the subject of a multitude of pop culture representations in stage plays, most notably THE LARAMIE PROJECT. Deaf Austin Theatre produced the play just last year. A television movie with Christina Ricci by the same name was aired in 2002. Some artistic tributes, including Considering Matthew Shepard, are musical works of art supported by the Matthew Shepard Foundation. Performances about his life and legacy keep his story alive in powerful ways. It features soloists from and entirety of Conspirare, instrumentalists, and projected images to create an experience for the audience.

“I have been deeply touched by hearing from the great number of people who have been asking for us to bring Considering Matthew Shepard back to Austin,” notes composer and conductor Craig Hella Johnson.



“Since the premiere of the work in Austin back in 2016, Conspirare has been singing and ‘telling the story’ in many cities around the country, but we haven’t offered a full Austin performance since the premiere. We are all so pleased and honored to be creating a brand new production of this work for the concert at Bass Concert Hall in Austin on October 3.

Considering Matthew Shepard has been performed by community and college choirs in 225 cities and counting, spreading its message of inclusivity, love, and equality.

This production is being brought back to present again in this pertinent time, as news outlets are currently reporting on the investigation and prosecution of an increasing number of hate crimes since the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act of 2009.

Craig reflects on the composition, “When I wrote the piece, perhaps a part of me was naïve to think that CMS would be something of a historical piece—'let’s never forget what happened,’ past tense… Sadly, the issues at the center of this piece continue to be extraordinarily relevant.

But, and this is important…so does the invitation in this piece—to remember. To remember who we are as a human family, deeply connected to each other and to all of the natural world. To remember this gift of life we share—and to hold a vision for all that this life can be. We are so eager to share this piece again and to come together with friends, old and new, and to share this message of hope and possibility.”

The October 3 performance of Considering Matthew Shepard at Bass Concert Hall is a part of Texas Performing Arts’ 2024-25 Season and will be performed once again by Conspirare and conductor Craig Hella Johnson in a newly staged performance. Matthew’s parents, Judy and Dennis Shepard will be at the Austin performance and will give a talk-back immediately following the performance.

The beautiful, moving, Considering Matthew Shephard runs for one night only, at 7:30 on Thursday October 3rd at Bass Concert Hall.

