Broad Theatre to Present Inaugural Production HUNGRY TEENAGE TRACK STARS

Performances will run September 26 - October 12, 2024.

By: Sep. 05, 2024
Broad Theatre to Present Inaugural Production HUNGRY TEENAGE TRACK STARS
Broad Theatre is set to launch this month. Broad Theatre's mission is to produce more stories by and for people of marginalized genders. Productions will be a mix of original and established works by a diverse pool of contemporary playwrights. Broad Theatre Partners with like-minded non-profits that aim to promote justice for those disenfranchised in Austin and beyond.

Marking its debut, Broad Theatre is thrilled to present its first production, the world premiere of Hungry Teenage Track Stars by co-founder Anikka Lekven. Hungry Teenage Track Stars tells the story of a teenage girl's cross country team as they get ready for their biggest meet of the year.

"The moment I read Track Stars I knew it had to be our first full-length," Fonseca, the show's director said. "It's such an amazing script, funny, smart, heartbreaking and a little gross at times. I think the audiences at Hyde Park are going to welcome it." Performances will run September 26 - October 12, 2024.




