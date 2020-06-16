Ballet Austin Offers Online Classes and More

Ballet Austin Offers Online Classes and More

Austin American-Statesman has reported that Ballet Austin is continuing to present online classes and more as theaters and venues continue to be shut down due to the health crisis.

Ballet Austin reopened with a "hybrid schedule," includin in-person classes as well as online classes.

One such online class is called "Ballet in Small Spaces" and is taught by instructor Alexa Capareda. Capareda uses a half-wall of a balcony as a barre: "It's the perfect height." she shared.

Students use whatever they have available to them in the house including step ladders or chairs!

Classes and more information, such as costs, can be accessed by visiting balletaustin.org.

