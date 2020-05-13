Austin's Paramount Theatre Undergoing Improvements Ahead of Reopening

The current outbreak has caused Austin's Paramount Theatre to temporarily shut its doors, but the restoration works continues, Spectrum Local News reports.

More than 100 shows have been cancelled or postponed at the theater as painters and construction workers carry on.

"The greatest sense of remorse right now is how do we continue to fulfill our mission?" Paramount Theatre CEO Jim Ritts said.

The show continues to go on online, via virtual programs and online events.

Ritts looks forward to when audiences return, so they can see all of the updates made to the theater while they were gone.

"When they all come back in here, she's gonna be looking just a little bit prettier," Ritts said.

For information on online events including special movie screenings as well as an opportunity to donate to the Paramount Theatre, click here.





