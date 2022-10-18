Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Austin Shakespeare Presents SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

Performances run November 11 – 27.

Austin News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022  

Austin Shakespeare will bring Jane Austen's clever and comedic Sense and Sensibility to the Long Center's intimate Rollins Theatre Nov. 11 to 27. Tickets, which start at $20, are available at www.AustinShakespeare.org.

The story of two sisters - the sensible Elinor Dashwood and the impulsive Marianne Dashwood - Sense and Sensibility showcases Jane Austen's clever, comedic storytelling. The two sisters meet the wildly romantic John Willoughby, the reserved Mr. Edward Ferrars and the more mature Colonel Brandon. A diverse cast of 17 actors create the elegant world, which will feature Regency costumes and charming dances.

"The audience will journey with the Dashwood family from mansion to country cottage and navigate between the attraction of flirtation and the draw of true love," said Austin Shakespeare Artistic Director Ann Ciccolella. "Our imaginative set design will make the actors and the story the focus."

Sense and Sensibility will star: Austin Shakespeare alumni Corinna Browning, Nick Lawson*, Dane Parker, Kathy Lagaza, Hannah Rutt, Chuck Winkler and Ev Lunning, as well as Johanna Whitmore, Emily Green and Sue Breland. New to the company are Emilotte Persson, Jorge Flores, Matt Hislope, Isaac Howell, Holley Garrison, Katy Craine, and Ruby Elian. The play is directed by Ann Ciccolella, with set design by Evonne Griffin, lighting design by Patrick W. Anthony and costume design by Maddy Lamb.

*Appearing through an Agreement between this theatre, Austin Shakespeare, and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States

The acclaimed adaptation of Austen's popular novel was written by Joseph Hanreddy & J.R. Sullivan, who also wrote Austin Shakespeare's most popular production, Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice, which was staged in 2012.

Austin middle and high school students will be invited to a daytime "Informance" of scenes and discussion on Friday morning, Nov. 18.



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Tapestry Dance Company Presents PRECIOUS PRESENT- THE JAZZ ELEMENTTapestry Dance Company Presents PRECIOUS PRESENT- THE JAZZ ELEMENT
October 14, 2022

Austin's acclaimed dance company Tapestry will bring a jazz version of the The Precious Present to the Austin Ventures Studio Theatre, Dec. 17 and 18, at 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.
aGLIFF to Present QUEER SPECTRUM Screenings & More Special Events for October and NovemberaGLIFF to Present QUEER SPECTRUM Screenings & More Special Events for October and November
October 13, 2022

Austin’s oldest film festival, aGLIFF has announced the Queer Spectrum screenings for October and November 2022, along with special events and community screenings throughout both months.
American Sign Language & English LAST FIVE YEARS to be Presented by Ground Floor Theatre and Deaf Austin TheatreAmerican Sign Language & English LAST FIVE YEARS to be Presented by Ground Floor Theatre and Deaf Austin Theatre
October 12, 2022

Ground Floor Theatre will collaborate with Deaf Austin Theatre for The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown and directed by GFT Co-Artistic Director Lisa Scheps and DAT Artistic Director Dr. Brian Cheslik running December 2–18, 2022 at Ground Floor Theatre. 
PRETTY WOMAN at Broadway In Austin On Sale FridayPRETTY WOMAN at Broadway In Austin On Sale Friday
October 12, 2022

Pretty Woman: The Musical will have its Austin premiere as part of Texas Performing Arts 2022-23 Broadway in Austin season. Pretty Woman: The Musical will play Bass Concert Hall January 17-22, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at 10am. 
Photos & Video: First Look at A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Penfold Theatre CompanyPhotos & Video: First Look at A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Penfold Theatre Company
October 4, 2022

A Midsummers Night’s Dream is running September 29 – October 16, 2022, made free to all at the Round Rock Amphitheater. Part of the 15th season of Penfold, Penfold in the Park returns with this joyful reimagining, placing all 21 characters in the hands of 4 virtuosic performers for a free night of fun for the whole family! See photos here!