Austin Shakespeare Presents SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

Austin Shakespeare will bring Jane Austen's clever and comedic Sense and Sensibility to the Long Center's intimate Rollins Theatre Nov. 11 to 27. Tickets, which start at $20, are available at www.AustinShakespeare.org.

The story of two sisters - the sensible Elinor Dashwood and the impulsive Marianne Dashwood - Sense and Sensibility showcases Jane Austen's clever, comedic storytelling. The two sisters meet the wildly romantic John Willoughby, the reserved Mr. Edward Ferrars and the more mature Colonel Brandon. A diverse cast of 17 actors create the elegant world, which will feature Regency costumes and charming dances.

"The audience will journey with the Dashwood family from mansion to country cottage and navigate between the attraction of flirtation and the draw of true love," said Austin Shakespeare Artistic Director Ann Ciccolella. "Our imaginative set design will make the actors and the story the focus."

Sense and Sensibility will star: Austin Shakespeare alumni Corinna Browning, Nick Lawson*, Dane Parker, Kathy Lagaza, Hannah Rutt, Chuck Winkler and Ev Lunning, as well as Johanna Whitmore, Emily Green and Sue Breland. New to the company are Emilotte Persson, Jorge Flores, Matt Hislope, Isaac Howell, Holley Garrison, Katy Craine, and Ruby Elian. The play is directed by Ann Ciccolella, with set design by Evonne Griffin, lighting design by Patrick W. Anthony and costume design by Maddy Lamb.

*Appearing through an Agreement between this theatre, Austin Shakespeare, and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States

The acclaimed adaptation of Austen's popular novel was written by Joseph Hanreddy & J.R. Sullivan, who also wrote Austin Shakespeare's most popular production, Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice, which was staged in 2012.

Austin middle and high school students will be invited to a daytime "Informance" of scenes and discussion on Friday morning, Nov. 18.