Austin Gay Men's Chorus Appoints Thomas Rinn As Artistic Director

The Austin Gay Men’s Chorus has appointed Dr. Thomas Rinn as its new artistic director. Rinn brings decades of experience in choral music education, conducting, and leadership to the AGMC, promising an exciting new era for the chorus as it continues its mission to inspire and uplift the community through music.



Rinn currently serves as an Assistant Professor of Choral Music Education at Texas State University, where he directs the Aurora Voce Treble Choir and Hill Country Youth Chorus. He has taught music education at various levels for over 20 years and has led choirs to prestigious performances, including at the Texas Music Educators Association and the Southwest American Choral Directors Association. His research in music education, along with his experience as a clinician and adjudicator, positions him as a dynamic leader for the AGMC.



“We are excited to welcome Thomas Rinn to the Austin Gay Men’s Chorus family,” said Glen Langford, president of the AGMC Board of Directors. “His expertise and passion for inclusive music-making align perfectly with our mission, and we can’t wait to see the artistic growth and impact he will bring to our organization.”



In his new role as Artistic Director, Rinn will focus on expanding the chorus’s repertoire, enhancing community outreach efforts, and continuing to create performances that foster inclusivity and celebrate diversity.



“I am honored to join the Austin Gay Men’s Chorus and lead the group in its next chapter as it emerges as one of the premier musical organizations in the vibrant Austin arts community,” said Rinn. “The position combines my passions for tenor-bass chorus, building community through choral participation, and using music as a tool for advocacy. I look forward to building on the rich history of the chorus, cultivating a safe place for LGBTQ+ singers and allies to share music, leading the group in fierce advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community, and delivering entertaining performances both locally and on the national stage.”



Under Rinn’s leadership, the AGMC is preparing for a dynamic season, including ‘Twas the Night Before, the chorus’s popular holiday show, scheduled for Dec. 6-8.

