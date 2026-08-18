AT THE EDGE OF NOWHERE to Have Staged Reading in Austin

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Wallace Too Productions and The Filigree Theatre will present the staged reading of At the Edge of Nowhere, Sabrina Wallace's debut one-act stage play, on Sunday, September 27, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at Hyde Park Theatre in Austin.

Directed by Elizabeth V. Newman, the reading is presented as part of The Filigree Theatre's Stage One Reading Series, a workshop series dedicated to the development of new works by established and emerging playwrights and screenwriters.

What happens when a seventeen-year-old girl discovers she is pregnant in the weeks following the overturning of Roe v. Wade?

Set in a small rural Texas town, At the Edge of Nowhere follows Sadie as she carries a secret that could mean her future is no longer her own. As she navigates family expectations, town gossip, religious judgment, and political division, the voices around her become a chorus of fear and pressure that threatens to drown out her own thoughts.

'At the Edge of Nowhere was born from a conversation with my daughter, Emma, who was twenty when the Dobbs decision was handed down,' said playwright Sabrina Wallace. 'We started with a terrifying question that quickly opened up many more: What goes through the mind of a young woman who discovers she is pregnant? Does she want to be a mother? Does she want to be pregnant? What options does she have, and how much time does she have to decide? Sadie's story grew from those questions and from exploring women's choices in post-Roe Texas, where restrictive laws, religion, politics, and fear can make it harder for a young woman to make a decision that is truly her own.'

The reading will be directed by Elizabeth V. Newman, Producing Artistic Director of The Filigree Theatre, the award-winning, critically-acclaimed theatre company. A native New Yorker, based in Austin, TX, Newman's theatre productions have been awarded multiple Austin Theatre Critics awards (including Outstanding Director of Three Plays) and numerous nominations (including Outstanding Production) and B. Iden Payne awards and nominations (including Outstanding Direction of a Drama, Outstanding Production of a Drama). She has received multiple awards for her short films, feature film and short & feature screenplays including 'Best Female Director'(Pizza My Heart), 'Best Director Independent Feature Film'& 'Best Director Feature Film' (Child of Light) 'Best Feature Screenplay' (Shattering...) She is a member of DIRECTOR'S LAB: NORTH (Toronto) and served as the Founding Co-President of Women in Film and Television: Austin (WIFT-AUSTIN). She has twice served as a panelist at The Austin Film Festival. She graduated with honors from Yale University with dual B.A. degrees in History of Art and Theater Studies. She earned her M.F.A. in Film Production at Boston University.

At the Edge of Nowhere

By Sabrina Wallace

Directed by Elizabeth V. Newman

Presented by Wallace Too Productions and The Filigree Theatre as part of The Filigree Theatre's Stage One Reading Series

Sunday, September 27, 2026 | 6:30 p.m.

Hyde Park Theatre

511 W. 43rd Street | Austin, TX 78751

Admission is free. Reservations are encouraged.

Link to Tickets: https://tickets.atxtheatre.org/events/at-the-edge-of-nowhere-9-27-2026

About the Playwright

Sabrina Wallace is an Argentine-American playwright, producer, and theatre advocate based in Austin, Texas. At the Edge of Nowhere is her debut stage play and the first in a developing series of works centred on women's experiences. Through intimate, character-driven storytelling, Wallace explores themes of family, reproductive rights, marriage, divorce, immigration, and the moments that quietly reshape ordinary lives.

About Wallace Too Productions

Wallace Too Productions is an independent production company dedicated to developing and supporting bold, thought-provoking theatre. Producing credits include Dear England (UK, Olivier Award for Best New Play), The Prom (US, Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical), 13 Going on 30: The Musical (UK), and Freaky Friday (UK). Investment credits include The Outsiders (Tony Award for Best Musical), Sunset Blvd. (Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical), The Inheritance (Tony Award for Best Play), and Company (Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical).

About The Filigree Theatre

The Filigree Theatre is an award-winning, critically-acclaimed independent theatre company committed to producing high-level, professional theatre by creating thoughtful and innovative work for the stage, ranging from classic plays to new works and world premieres. The company embraces the dual roots of the word 'Filigree' (filum 'thread' and granum 'seed') in its mission, intending to serve both as a seed by originating work in Filigree's home base of Austin, TX, and as a thread by collaborating with artists and engaging audiences in other theatre hubs such as New York & Los Angeles.

About The Filigree Theatre's Stage One Reading Series

Stage One is The Filigree Theatre's staged reading workshop series, presented in partnership with EVN Productions, that supports the development of new plays and screenplays by established and emerging writers while connecting playwrights, directors, actors, and audiences through the creative process.

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