AGLIFF Announces QUEER SPECTRUM Screening For July

Austin's oldest film festival, aGLIFF (The All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival) announces the return to in person screenings with "Summertime" for the July 2021 "Queer Spectrum" offering.

Directed by Carlos López Estrada, "Summertime" is a spoken word poetry musical set in Los Angeles, following the intersecting stories of 27 young Angelinos over the course of a single day. The film was developed over a summer workshop with these 27 youth poets, all of whom served as co-writers and stars.

The monthly screening series "Queer Spectrum" for July is presented in partnership with the Kind Clinic and will be offered FREE to the public with Kind Clinic's generous support.

"I can't think of a better film to celebrate getting back out into the world and reconnecting than Carlos López Estrada's SUMMERTIME, a film co-written by its sprawling cast of young Los Angelino poets, including many queer BIPOC voices," said Artistic Director, Bears Rebecca Fonté. "This virtual thing we've been doing for the last year has been fun, but I can't wait to hear everyone's laughter in person. To me this film captures the joy of being young and finding your voice."

aGLIFF and Kind Clinic will present "Summertime" at The Galaxy Theatre with special guest Tyris Winter, star of "Summertime," aspiring legend, and self-proclaimed 70s guru for poetry and conversation post-screening. Tyris' poetic presence has been depicted in the Los Angeles Times, Deadline, tell.tv, Youth To The People and even the Joshua Tree local newspaper.

This event is FREE. Seating will be available on a first come, first-served basis at the theatre on the night of the screening. aGLIFF Members will receive priority access and are encouraged to pre-register at agliff.org/queer-spectrum to guarantee seating.