AGLIFF Announces PRIDE Mini Film-A-Thon

Austin's oldest film festival, aGLIFF announces badges for the 34th annual film festival PRISM 34 will go on sale June 4.

To celebrate Pride month, aGLIFF will host Pride Mini Film-A-Thon with a weekend of films and programming screening virtually June 4-6, 2021. Four feature films will be available for a limited number of views, with two shorts programs being offered for the entire weekend using aGLIFF's virtual festival platform.

Additional information on the shorts programs and online events for Pride Mini Film-A-Thon will be announced later this month.

More information about the PRISM 34 festival lineup will be announced next month.

Learn more at agliff.org/pride.