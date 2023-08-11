9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL at TexARTS - Kam and James Morris Theatre

Looking for a dazzling musical experience that will have you tapping your toes and singing along? Look no further than 9 to 5, The Musical! Based on the beloved 1980s movie, featuring music and lyrics by the legendary Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, this show is guaranteed to be a hit.



Set in the late 1970s. this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can't she?



Don't miss out on the chance to witness the ultimate 9 to 5 experience. Whether you're a fan of the movie or just looking for a fun night out with friends, this musical has something for everyone. So what are you waiting for? Get your tickets now and join us for a night of laughter, revenge, and unforgettable music. Running from Aug. 4-27 at TexARTS: Theatre & Academy in Lakeway, Texas.

