2025 Art Spark Texas Artist of the Year Awards Honor Artists with Disabilities

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Artist of the Year Awards, an annual celebration recognizing outstanding Texas artists across multiple disciplines who embody the spirit and vision of Art Spark Texas. These awards honor artists with disabilities who challenge perceptions and demonstrate artistic excellence while serving as catalysts for change in their communities.

Artists working in visual art, dance, music, theater, performance art, craft, media, and writing are eligible for nomination. Nominations are open to the public, and self-nominations are encouraged. Multiple nominations for a single individual are also accepted.

“Every year, the Artist of the Year Awards shine a light on the incredible talent, creativity, and resilience of artists with disabilities across Texas,” said Celia Hughes, Executive Director of Art Spark Texas. “These awards are not just about celebrating artistic excellence—they’re about amplifying voices, breaking barriers, and inspiring change in our communities. We encourage everyone to nominate a deserving artist and help us recognize their contributions.”

Award Categories:

Haven Street-Allen Artist of the Year Award: This prestigious award honors an artist with a disability whose work exemplifies the transformative power of creativity and determination. Named for former Board member Forrest Haven Street-Allen, the award recognizes artists who model inclusion and inspire positive societal change.

Lynn Marie Johnson Media Arts Award: This award celebrates an artist with a disability whose work in the media arts – including video, film, photography, television, radio, social media, or related fields – advances awareness and inclusion. It is named for Lynn Marie Johnson, a dedicated advocate for artists with disabilities in the media arts.

SPARK Award: This award honors an up-and-coming artist with a disability whose innovative and dynamic spirit reflects the inclusive, arts-inspired world Art Spark Texas strives to create.

Gloria Bond Creative Aging Award: This award celebrates an artist aged 65 or older who continues to express creativity or explore new artistic frontiers, embodying the vibrant aging philosophy of Art Spark Texas. Named for Gloria Bond, this award highlights the enduring power of artistic expression.

Each award includes an honorarium and an invitation to the 2025 Artist of the Year Celebration Event on Sunday, September 7, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Rollins Theatre at the Long Center in Austin. Travel expenses will be covered for awardees outside the Austin area.

A panel of judges will evaluate all nominations, and winners will be announced in June 2025.

To submit a nomination, visit ArtSparkTX.org and complete the nomination form by Friday, April 11, 2025.

