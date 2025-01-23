2025 Art Spark Texas Artist of the Year Awards Honor Artists with Disabilities

A panel of judges will evaluate all nominations, and winners will be announced in June 2025.
Nominations are now open for the 2025 Artist of the Year Awards, an annual celebration recognizing outstanding Texas artists across multiple disciplines who embody the spirit and vision of Art Spark Texas. These awards honor artists with disabilities who challenge perceptions and demonstrate artistic excellence while serving as catalysts for change in their communities.
Artists working in visual art, dance, music, theater, performance art, craft, media, and writing are eligible for nomination. Nominations are open to the public, and self-nominations are encouraged. Multiple nominations for a single individual are also accepted.
“Every year, the Artist of the Year Awards shine a light on the incredible talent, creativity, and resilience of artists with disabilities across Texas,” said Celia Hughes, Executive Director of Art Spark Texas. “These awards are not just about celebrating artistic excellence—they’re about amplifying voices, breaking barriers, and inspiring change in our communities. We encourage everyone to nominate a deserving artist and help us recognize their contributions.”
Each award includes an honorarium and an invitation to the 2025 Artist of the Year Celebration Event on Sunday, September 7, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Rollins Theatre at the Long Center in Austin. Travel expenses will be covered for awardees outside the Austin area.
To submit a nomination, visit ArtSparkTX.org and complete the nomination form by Friday, April 11, 2025.
