Video: Get A First Look At Aurora Theatre's KNEAD

On stage from January 25 through February 25th, 2024.
POPULAR
Get a first look at Aurora Theatre's production of Knead, now on stage. What can you do when life doesn’t go according to the recipe? It’s the middle of the night, a woman plagued by insomnia is determined that her mother’s bread recipe will finally work.
The ingredients of time and memory keep interfering. The bread-baking process – the kneading, rising, shaping, and baking, all in real time – becomes a journey into the unpredictability of the world.
On the eve of a significant birthday, the granddaughter of Cuban immigrants mixes the ingredients of her past – love, loss, and Cuban food – into a spectacular night that rises and falls with loaves that somehow end up in the oven.
Aurora audiences will remember Mary Lynn Owen from her powerful performance in Wit, which earned her the Suzi Bass Award.
Videos
|Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)
RiverCenter for the Performing Arts [Heard Theatre] (5/15-5/15)
|Jumaane Smith
Rialto Center for the Arts (3/23-3/23)
|SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Fox Theatre (4/16-4/21)
|The Piano Lesson
Onstage Atlanta (2/02-2/25)
|Jazz Vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant with Pianist Sullivan Fortner
Spivey Hall (2/17-2/17)
|Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery by Ken Ludwig
Merely Players Presents (2/23-3/10)
|Baritone Justin Austin at Spivey Hall
Spivey Hall (2/18-2/18)
|The Diary of Anne Frank
Players Guild at Sugar Hill (2/09-2/18)
|Love Songs Through The Decades
Stage Door Theatre (2/16-2/18)
|Into the Woods
Lafayette Society for the Performing Arts (2/22-2/25)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You