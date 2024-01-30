Video: Get A First Look At Aurora Theatre's KNEAD

On stage from January 25 through February 25th, 2024.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

Get a first look at Aurora Theatre's production of Knead, now on stage. What can you do when life doesn’t go according to the recipe? It’s the middle of the night, a woman plagued by insomnia is determined that her mother’s bread recipe will finally work.

The ingredients of time and memory keep interfering. The bread-baking process – the kneading, rising, shaping, and baking, all in real time – becomes a journey into the unpredictability of the world.

On the eve of a significant birthday, the granddaughter of Cuban immigrants mixes the ingredients of her past – love, loss, and Cuban food – into a spectacular night that rises and falls with loaves that somehow end up in the oven.

Aurora audiences will remember Mary Lynn Owen from her powerful performance in Wit, which earned her the Suzi Bass Award.







RELATED STORIES - Atlanta

1
Photos: First Look At Grace Lins WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE MOON At Synchronicity Theatr Photo
Photos: First Look At Grace Lin's WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE MOON At Synchronicity Theatre

An imaginative, inspiring children's book soars from the page to the stage at Synchronicity, with “Where the Mountain Meets the Moon,” based on the youth novel of the same name by Grace Lin and adapted for the stage by Jeannine Coulombe, runs through February 18, 2024.  See photos from the production.

2
Collage Concert To Raise Funds For Scholarships At Bailey School Of Music Photo
Collage Concert To Raise Funds For Scholarships At Bailey School Of Music

Kennesaw State University's Bailey School of Music presents the annual Collage Concert, benefiting music scholarships.

3
THE FAMILY TABLE Comes to AMC Performance Company in February Photo
THE FAMILY TABLE Comes to AMC Performance Company in February

In a world where life can be tough and laughter is often in short supply, AMC Performance Company is bringing a refreshing new perspective. Texas native and Atlanta newcomer Robert King Jr. is premiering his latest comedy, 'The Family Table,' coming February 2024. We recently sat down with the writer, director, and cast ahead of the world premiere to learn more about the inspiration behind the show.

4
Out Front Theatre Company Now Accepting Submissions for LAVENDER FEST Photo
Out Front Theatre Company Now Accepting Submissions for LAVENDER FEST

Out Front Theatre Company announces the inaugural season of LAVENDER PERFORMING ARTS FESTIVAL (LAVENDER FEST), showcasing queer talent from the US and internationally. This 5-day festival will take place from June 19-23, 2024.

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... (read more about this author)

Video: MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE WITH ADAM BEN-DAVID ON PIANO is coming to the Kravis CenterVideo: MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE WITH ADAM BEN-DAVID ON PIANO is coming to the Kravis Center
LITTLE WOMAN Comes To Midwest Trust Center February 10thLITTLE WOMAN Comes To Midwest Trust Center February 10th
VIDEO: Watch New Trailer For SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PACVIDEO: Watch New Trailer For SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC
VIDEO: Casa Mañana's SEUSSICAL Performs On Good Morning TexasVIDEO: Casa Mañana's SEUSSICAL Performs On Good Morning Texas

Videos

Go Backstage with LA BOHÈME at The Atlanta Opera Video
Go Backstage with LA BOHÈME at The Atlanta Opera
Watch a Conversation in Spanish with Gabriella Reyes of The Atlanta Opera's LA BOHÈME Video
Watch a Conversation in Spanish with Gabriella Reyes of The Atlanta Opera's LA BOHÈME
Get A First Look at LA BOHÈME at Atlanta Opera Video
Get A First Look at LA BOHÈME at Atlanta Opera
View all Videos

Atlanta SHOWS
Pretty Woman (Non-Equity) in Atlanta Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)
RiverCenter for the Performing Arts [Heard Theatre] (5/15-5/15)
Jumaane Smith in Atlanta Jumaane Smith
Rialto Center for the Arts (3/23-3/23)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Atlanta SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Fox Theatre (4/16-4/21)
The Piano Lesson in Atlanta The Piano Lesson
Onstage Atlanta (2/02-2/25)
Jazz Vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant with Pianist Sullivan Fortner in Atlanta Jazz Vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant with Pianist Sullivan Fortner
Spivey Hall (2/17-2/17)
Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery by Ken Ludwig in Atlanta Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery by Ken Ludwig
Merely Players Presents (2/23-3/10)
Baritone Justin Austin at Spivey Hall in Atlanta Baritone Justin Austin at Spivey Hall
Spivey Hall (2/18-2/18)
The Diary of Anne Frank in Atlanta The Diary of Anne Frank
Players Guild at Sugar Hill (2/09-2/18)
Love Songs Through The Decades in Atlanta Love Songs Through The Decades
Stage Door Theatre (2/16-2/18)
Into the Woods in Atlanta Into the Woods
Lafayette Society for the Performing Arts (2/22-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You