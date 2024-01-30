Video: Get A First Look At Aurora Theatre's KNEAD

Get a first look at Aurora Theatre's production of Knead, now on stage. What can you do when life doesn’t go according to the recipe? It’s the middle of the night, a woman plagued by insomnia is determined that her mother’s bread recipe will finally work.

The ingredients of time and memory keep interfering. The bread-baking process – the kneading, rising, shaping, and baking, all in real time – becomes a journey into the unpredictability of the world.

On the eve of a significant birthday, the granddaughter of Cuban immigrants mixes the ingredients of her past – love, loss, and Cuban food – into a spectacular night that rises and falls with loaves that somehow end up in the oven.

Aurora audiences will remember Mary Lynn Owen from her powerful performance in Wit, which earned her the Suzi Bass Award.



