VIDEO: Out of Hand Theater Presents LAG: A Zoomsical Comedy

Out of Hand Theater presented Lag: A Zoomsical Comedy online!

During the COVID-19 health crisis of 2020, a self-care class that has recently moved online finds their journey to inner peace thrown into chaos by noisy pets, slow internet connections, family dramas, and, of course, murder hornets.

Featuring some of Atlanta's most talented musical theater performers "LAG: A Zoomsical" was written, rehearsed, performed and produced without anyone working on the project ever being in the same room together.

It features the talents of Minka Wiltz, Trevor Perry, Rhyn Saver, and Googie Uterhardt. Haddon Kime the composer and co-lyricist of Dad's Garage's most successful production to date, "Wicket: A Parody Musical" composed the music, wrote the book and lyrics, as well as directed.

Watch the production below!

Running Time: 10 minutes and 53 seconds.

