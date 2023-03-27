Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look At SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL at Lawrenceville Arts Center

Now through April 9th, 2023.

Mar. 27, 2023  

The Queen of Disco and her crew have taken to the stage and are wowing audiences from all over. Check out this highlight reel of what you can expect from this high energy spectacle. But remember, seeing is believing, grab your tickets and see SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical LIVE and in person!

The electrifying Queen of Disco shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. The 5-time Grammy Award-winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend is known for mega-hits like Hot Stuff, Bad Girls and No More Tears (Enough Is Enough). What the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed.




Atlanta Shakespeare Company at the Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse to Present BY MY WILL in A Photo
Atlanta Shakespeare Company at the Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse to Present BY MY WILL in April
The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse has announced  their special April 2023 production, BY MY WILL, a new divine comedy that explores the source of Shakespeare's genius.
Atlanta Chinese Dance Company to Present WE BELONG HERE: RISING AGAINST ASIAN HATE Photo
Atlanta Chinese Dance Company to Present WE BELONG HERE: RISING AGAINST ASIAN HATE
Atlanta Chinese Dance Company is  celebrating the humanity of the Chinese community and amplifies the history and solidarity of past and present Asian American civil rights movements through an original production We Belong Here: Rising Against Asian Hate on April 15-16 at Gas South Theater.
Review: SPAMALOT Looks on the Bright Side of Life at City Springs Theatre Photo
Review: SPAMALOT Looks on the Bright Side of Life at City Springs Theatre
What did our critic think of SPAMALOT at City Springs Theatre? Full of lewd jokes, flashy numbers, and a multitude of marvelous voices, SPAMALOT is a riotously good time. Don’t miss your chance to spin the slots at Camelot!
ArtsBridge Foundation Announces Nominees For 2023 Shuler Awards Photo
ArtsBridge Foundation Announces Nominees For 2023 Shuler Awards
In a special online presentation in partnership with Georgia Public Broadcasting, ArtsBridge Foundation has announced the nominees for the 15th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards (GHSMTA), for the 2022-23 school year.

