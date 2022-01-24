Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Christopher Hampton Talks FEEDING BEATRICE at the Aurora Theatre

Performances run Jan 27, 2022-Feb 06, 2022.

Go behind the scenes with cast member Christopher Hampton in the new video below!

June and Lurie Walker, the proud new owners of a creaky old gothic house, have a haunting new houseguest - and she's ravenously hungry. When Beatrice arrives, she burrows deep into their existence and unearths secrets with explosive consequences.

Expertly crafted, this spine-chilling thriller evokes the terror of Get Out and the suspense of Hitchcock's Psycho. A gothic tale that metaphorically and literally reveals the dark-side of America's past and its lingering effects in the present.

Learn more at https://www.auroratheatre.com/productions-and-programs/view/feeding-beatrice/.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

