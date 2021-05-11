Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Check Out an All New Trailer For WORKING: A MUSICAL, Now Playing at Alliance Theatre

Working features songs by Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Rodgers and Susan Birkenhead, Stephen Schwartz, and James Taylor.

May. 11, 2021  

Working: A Musical is now playing Under the Tent at Alliance Theatre, running through May 30, 2021.

Check out an all new trailer below!

From the book by Studs Terkel, Working is adapted by Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso, with additional contributions by Gordon Greenberg. It features songs by Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Rodgers and Susan Birkenhead, Stephen Schwartz, and James Taylor.

Everyone should have something to be proud of. WORKING: A MUSICAL explores what makes our work meaningful across all walks of life. Whether it be in an office, a restaurant, your home, or you've retired, this musical reminds us to celebrate not only what we do, but how we do it. With original songs by Lin-Manual Miranda, Stephen Schwartz, James Taylor, and more, the Alliance Theatre's concert staging of WORKING will premiere as part of the "Under the Tent" series. For tickets and information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/working.

