VIDEO: A Conversation with TONI STONE's Kedren Spencer

The production features original Music & Compositions by Derek A. Graham

Feb. 18, 2022  

Watch a conversation with Kedren Spencer of Alliance Theatre's production of TONI STONE on the Coca-Cola Stage, February 10 - 27, 2022.

Considered a pioneer, Toni Stone is the first woman to play baseball in the Negro Leagues, also making her the first woman to play professionally in a men's league. Against all odds, Toni blazes a path in the male-dominated sports world, breaking through the limitations others placed on her, and creating her own set of rules.

Follow Toni's journey as she fights for love, equality and a chance to do what she wants the most - play some world class baseball. Declared the "Best New Play of 2019" by The Wall Street Journal, TONI STONE is a funny and fascinating story of race, gender, and raw ambition... and an unheralded superstar you'll never forget. ​ A co-production with Milwaukee Repertory Theater.

Featuring Amar Atkins, DiMonte Henning, Enoch King, Sekou Laidlow, Eric J. Little, Lau'rie Roach, Kedren Spencer, Dane Troy, and Geoffrey D. Williams.

For tickets visit www.alliancetheatre.org/tonistone.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

