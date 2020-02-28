UWG Theatre Company Will Present MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

The University of West Georgia Theatre Company will complete its 2019-2020 "Rise Above" season with an all-time classic, Much Ado About Nothing, a comedy by William Shakespeare. This production will be set just after World War II. Shakespeare's classic comedy about the battle of the sexes comes to life as Beatrice and Benedick rise above their rejection of love and foxtrot their way to each other (with a little help from their friends).

This high energy show is full of mischief and romance between lovers, friends and more! At their return home from the war, Benedick and Claudio acquaint themselves with Beatrice and Hero. For Claudio and Hero, it's love at first sight; however, for Beatrice and Benedick, it takes a bit more than a push to get them in the others' good graces. As love blooms, the prince's jealous half-brother puts a plan in motion that will ultimately cause a great scandal, causing the gang to find the truths hidden in lies. All of this happens while Benedick and Beatrice spurn and attract each other. Much Ado About Nothing is a classic, packed with lots of laughs for everyone, and the Carrollton Center for the Arts is the perfect place to bring your family.

You won't want to miss out on this opportunity to see an amazing show! Much Ado About Nothing will have a final dress and community preview open to the public at the Carrollton Center for the Arts starting Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 PM for discounted ticket prices of $3. The show is directed by faculty member Amy Cuomo, and it runs Wednesday, April 22-Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, April 26 at 2:30 PM. Tickets are free for students with their ID, $10 for the general public, and $7 for seniors. For more ticket information, please call 770-838-1083.





