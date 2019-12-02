Topher Payne Brings IMPROVISED HALLMARK MOVIES Back To Dad's Garage

Topher Payne is known for a lot of things: He's an amazing actor, iconic Atlanta playwright, and an incredible storyteller. What you may not know is that he has also written a number of holiday movies for the Hallmark channel. Yep, the channel adored by midwestern soccer moms for its wholesome cheesiness.

Just in time for his (multiple) Christmas movies on Hallmark Channel this year, Topher will be leading "Improvised Hallmark Movie" at Dad's Garage. This will be the third year Payne has brought this unique format to Dad's Garage. Actors Amber Nash and Dan Triandiflou will be joining Payne to create a whole new Christmas movie before your eyes. They will be exploding the tropes of Hallmark Christmas Movies every Friday night in December!

Founded in 1995, Dad's Garage Theatre Company has grown from a small volunteer led organization to a thriving mid-size theatre led by professional artistic and administrative staff that includes over 300 volunteers and performers. We now entertain more than 33,000 people each year in Atlanta, at public events across the state, and at improv festivals across the continent. In addition to outrageous original productions, Dad's Garage produces improv shows year-round, educates young improvisers in a high school outreach program, and facilitates classes and workshops for the general public





