Théâtre Du Rêve To Produce VIVE LE FONTAINE

Théâtre du Rêve (TdR), Atlanta's only French-speaking theatre company, will present a retelling of nine fables by Jean de La Fontaine, in French and English, for audiences of all ages. Vive La Fontaine! will have nine performances running March 13-29, 2020 at 7 Stages Back Stage Theater. Tickets are $10-$25 and available online at theatredureve.org.

Vive La Fontaine! is co-directed by Ariel Fristoe and Carolyn Cook, founder and artistic director of Théâtre du Rêve. The cast includes Atlanta-based actors Chris Kayser, Kevin Qian, Chloe Kay, and Dionna Davis. The ensemble will be playing multiple roles in a variety of theatrical styles with music, circus arts, dance, and puppetry.

TdR's production of Vive La Fontaine! is a series of performances of nine fables (stories that teach a particular moral lesson) by the celebrated scholar, philosopher and writer, Jean de la Fontaine. Though La Fontaine's writing career included other works, his fables are by far his most well known and loved, and have been adapted and retold all over the world. He wrote 243 fables over the course of 26 years, and earned an enduring place in the French literary tradition.

The following fables are included in the production: "The Lion and the Rat" (Le Lion et le rat), "The Crow and the Fox" (Le Corbeau et le renard), "Death and the Woodcutter" (La Mort et le bucheron), "The Tortoise and the Hare" (Le Lievre et la tortue), "The Ant and the Grasshopper" (Le Cigale et la fourmi), "The Wolf and the Lamb" (Le Loup et l'agneau), "The Frog and the Ox" (La Grenouille et le boeuf), "The Dove and the Ant" (La Colombe et la fourmi), and "The Fox and the Stork" (Le Renard et la cigogne).

The performances are designed for audiences of all ages who have an interest in French language and culture, or who want to have a unique theatrical experience. TdR is committed to introducing a wide audience to Francophone theatre and the strong artistic heritage shared and appreciated by all lovers of art. TdR has developed several innovations over the years that make the work more accessible, including incorporating more English into the production.

Show times for Vive La Fontaine! are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. All performances will be at 7 Stages Back Stage Theater at 1105 Euclid Ave Atlanta, GA 30307. Single ticket prices range from $10-25, and are available online at theatredureve.org. This production is best suitable for all ages.





