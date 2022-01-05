Theatrical Outfit & Working Title Playwrights Present The Graham Martin UNEXPECTED PLAY FESTIVAL Next Month

Theatrical Outfit has announced The Graham Martin UNEXPECTED PLAY FESTIVAL 2022 - a four-part series of digital readings of brand-new plays by Atlanta playwrights in partnership with Working Title Playwrights. Over four nights some of the best talent in ATL will come together to share fresh and topical stories with you. Plus, you the audience gets involved as every reading will be followed by a facilitated discussion led by Amber Bradshaw from Working Title Playwrights to give the writers immediate feedback for their next draft.

"Atlanta has the diversity and talent to become a major incubator for the development of new work in the nation," says Theatrical Outfit Associate Artistic Director, Addae Moon. "It is our hope that the evolution of The Graham Martin Unexpected Play Festival, in conjunction with development of our Made in Atlanta programing, will become central components to this incubation process."

The Graham Martin UNEXPECTED PLAY FESTIVAL will kick off on February 20, 2022, with A Most American Town by Lee Osorio (just seen on the TO stage in An Iliad). Set in Lumpkin, Georgia, this ghost story explores the plight of the residents of the ICE detention center, and one activist's journey to make peace with the town's past. The following night will see The Bullet by Keena Redding - a sharp and funny play about how politics can get between even the deepest friendships. Our third new work is Web by Sharon Mathis. Set in the North Georgia Mountains, this piece explores our relationship to nature, and the threat of climate change, through the story of three very different women and their plans for a colony of rare spiders. Closing out the festival will be A Complicated Hope by John Mabey. Set in the wake of a man's death, his abandoned family and his lover try to find a way to heal together.

"Working Title Playwrights collaboration with Theatrical Outfit is a gift every year," says Working Title Playwrights Managing Artistic Director Amber Bradshaw. "As a new play incubator and service organization, lifting up the voices of local playwrights and sharing their work with our greater Atlanta community is an important part of our mission. I welcome you to join us for these amazing stories and share your voice during our feedback session after each reading. Plays cannot be made alone. Playwrights need you, the audience, to support their work and help it grow."

The Graham Martin UNEXPECTED PLAY FESTIVAL will take place digitally across four evenings - February 20 - 23, 2022 all at 7pm. To enable access to our whole community, all four of these readings are free of charge. Tickets to these one night only events are available in advance, and booking is strongly encouraged! We invite you to visit theatricaloutfit.org or call 678-528-1500 for more information.

"This festival is one of the highlights of the year for me at TO," says Theatrical Outfit Artistic Director Matt Torney. "Over four nights you get to see the work of some of Atlanta's most exciting artists, and to engage directly with the playwrights to support the future development of these plays. This year, the plays all tell unique and vivid stories that are exploring important questions in our world, and that showcase the depth of talent that our city has to offer. Book your tickets now!"