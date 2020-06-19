Theater Companies Come Together to Present Virtual Reading Of ONE IN TWO To Celebrate National HIV Testing Day

A 2016 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study estimated if we do nothing about current rates of HIV transmission, one in two Black men who have sex with men will be diagnosed with HIV in his lifetime. That study was the launching point for "one in two," a play by Donja R. Love which will have a virtual reading on Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at 8 pm.

Synopsis: Three young men. One of them will be chosen. They will tell 'his' story. A story they're forced to tell over and over again about his new reality and how he lives with it - until he can't. With riveting simplicity and theatricality, Donja R. Love turns his emotionally frank and lyrical voice to an intimate story that is shared by many. "one in two" is a play about what theater can do, and what it means to not be alone.

Donja R. Love's funny, absurd, and touching exploration of being Black, queer, and living with HIV is the perfect way to celebrate the final weekend of Pride month and National HIV Testing Day. Co-produced by Out of Hand, Positive Impact Health Centers, The Counter Narrative Project, Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company, and Out Front, this production of "one in two" will be directed by Thandiwe Thomas De Shazor and features local Atlanta talent. There will be a brief talk back after the performance with playwright Donja R. Love, moderated by Charles Stephens, Founder and Executive Director of The Counter Narrative Project.

The virtual reading will take place on Zoom. You can reserve your free ticket HERE.

"one in two" was originally produced in New York City by The New Group: Scott Elliott, Artistic Director; Adam Bernstein, Executive Director.

About Out of Hand Theater

Out of Hand works at the intersection of art, social justice, and civic engagement. We spark conversations to build a better world by using the tools of theater to support and enhance the work of community partners. www.outofhandtheater.com

About The Counter Narrative Project

The Counter Narrative Project builds power among black gay men and works in solidarity and coaliation with all movements committed to social and racial justice. www.thecounternarrative.org

About Positive Impact Health Centers

Positive Impact Health Centers offer client centered care for the HIV community to have a life worth loving. Comprehensive services are available at the Duluth, Decatur, and Marietta centers for those affected by HIV. www.positiveimpacthealthcenters.org

About Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company

The mission of Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company is to celebrate the rich tradition of Black storytelling while giving voice to bold artists of all cultures. www.truecolorstheatre.org

About Out Front Theatre Company

Out Front Theatre Company's mission is to tell LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trangender, Queer, Questioning, Intergender, Asexual, and Allied) stories. www.outfronttheatre.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You