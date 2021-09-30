The Tybee Post Theater to Present LIGHTS UP: A BROADWAY REVUE

The Tybee Post Theater is slated to host "Lights Up: A Broadway Revue," a performance by soprano Jessica Fishenfeld, mezzo-soprano Sara Zoe Budnik, baritone Trevor Martin and pianist Justin Addington. Join this dynamic vocal trio at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at the historic Tybee Post Theater, 10 Van Horne Ave. on Tybee Island, to celebrate the return of Broadway and live performances in the United States.

"Lights Up: A Broadway Revue" pulls together songs and tales from new and old Broadway shows, featuring songs from Rodgers & Hammerstein, Sondheim, Wicked, Frozen, Phantom of the Opera, and more! The vocalists featured in this performance are familiar faces to Savannah's music scene, with all three individuals having competed in the Savannah-based American Traditions Vocal Competition (ATC). In addition, Fishenfeld and Budnik perform as Featured Artists with the Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF).

"Savannah is a great place for artists to call home and Sara, Trevor and I are grateful to the Tybee Post Theater for developing this show with us," said Fishenfeld. "We are excited for the opportunity to create live music and look forward to welcoming our guests on Oct. 24 for this eloquently created program."

The Tybee Theater, Inc., is a 501 (3) © non-profit corporation formed in 2001 and dedicated to restoring and operating the Tybee Post Theater as a performing arts and cultural center that is an integral part of the island community, enhances the cultural experience, encourages and attracts visitors, and improves the overall quality of life. To learn more about the Tybee Post Theatre, please visit www.tybeeposttheater.org.

Tickets to "Lights Up: A Broadway Revue" start at $25 each. For more information about the performance or to purchase tickets, please visit https://tybeeposttheater.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=536.