The Brevard Music Group to Present Tab Benoit at the King Center

Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist, Tab Benoit, has built a remarkable 30+ year career on the foundation of his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues. Along the way he has acquired a devoted legion of fans, as well as five Blues Music Awards, including BB King Entertainer of the Year (twice) and an induction into The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. Tab's accomplishments as a musician are matched only by his devotion to the environmental health of his native Louisiana wetlands.

One of the most impressive guitarists to emerge from the rich Bayous of Southern Louisiana in recent years, Tab Benoit's guitar tone can be recognized before his Otis-Redding-ish voice resonates from the speakers. He doesn't rely on any effects and his set up is simple. It consists of a guitar, cord, and Category 5 Amplifier. The effects that you hear come straight from his fingers.

