Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Brevard Music Group to Present Tab Benoit at the King Center

pixeltracker

Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist, Tab Benoit,  has built a remarkable 30+ year career on the foundation of his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues.

Jan. 17, 2022  
The Brevard Music Group to Present Tab Benoit at the King Center

Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist, Tab Benoit, has built a remarkable 30+ year career on the foundation of his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues. Along the way he has acquired a devoted legion of fans, as well as five Blues Music Awards, including BB King Entertainer of the Year (twice) and an induction into The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. Tab's accomplishments as a musician are matched only by his devotion to the environmental health of his native Louisiana wetlands.

One of the most impressive guitarists to emerge from the rich Bayous of Southern Louisiana in recent years, Tab Benoit's guitar tone can be recognized before his Otis-Redding-ish voice resonates from the speakers. He doesn't rely on any effects and his set up is simple. It consists of a guitar, cord, and Category 5 Amplifier. The effects that you hear come straight from his fingers.

ON SALE NOW!

http://www.kingcenter.com

(or call 321-242-2219)

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Atlanta? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Ain't Too Proud Logo Hat
Ain't Too Proud Logo Hat
Hadestown Way Down Hadestown Tote Bag
Hadestown Way Down Hadestown Tote Bag
Dear Evan Hansen Lapel Pin
Dear Evan Hansen Lapel Pin

More Hot Stories For You

  • Soprano Pretty Yende Comes to Grand Théâtre de Genève Next Month
  • MON PREMIER RECITAL Comes to Grand Théâtre de Genève This Week
  • ATELIERS PUBLICS is at the Grand Theatre de Geneve This Month
  • Grand Theatre Geneve Offers Babysitting Service