The Atlanta Shakespeare Company Reveals 2023/24 Season

Troilus and Cressida

Directed by Jemma Levy

$20 General Admission Preview Thursday September 7, 2023

$24 General Admission Preview Friday September 8, 2023

Runs September 9 - 24, 2023

In Troilus and Cressida Shakespeare puts his own wickedly ironic spin on the classic tale of Helen of Troy and the "epic" battles fought over her. The Trojan Prince Troilus and his secret love Cressida are separated by the opposing forces without regard to their relationship. Full of drama and satire, Shakespeare turns one of literature's oldest stories on its head and exposes the toxic masculinity inherent in war and the ways women get trapped in it.

Join us for a post show Q&A on Sunday September 17, 2023

Shakespeare Out of a Hat: Much Ado About Nothing

Sunday September 17, 2023

7:30pm

We know the actors, and the play,

but what parts will everyone pull out of the hat to portray?

No one will know until 2 minutes before the play begins! Part improv, mostly Shakespeare, and all the outrageousness our team of trained Shakespeare actors can pull out of their…hat.

And sometimes there's a dog.

By My Will

By Douglas Post

Directed by Artistic Director Jeff Watkins

One Week Only!

Runs one week September 28-October 1, 2023

For hundreds of years, literary scholars and historians have debated the true authorship of Shakespeare's plays. In this new Comedy, commissioned by ASC's Artistic Director Jeff Watkins, an assortment of 16th century playwrights, poets and regal figures meet up in a unique location to determine who among them may have written the works attributed to the man from Stratford. It's a veritable comic vivisection of the authorship question with twists, turns, and bawdy humor.

If you loved Book of Will, Something Rotten, Equivocation, Shakespeare in Love, or if you have eyes and/or ears, you'll dig this!

It's a play…on words!

Dracula

Adaptation by Benedetto Robinson

In Collaboration with Havoc Movement

Directed by Jake Guinn

$20 General Admission Preview Thursday October 5, 2023

$24 General Admission Preview Friday October 6, 2023

Runs October 7-31, 2023

7:30pm only shows Sunday Oct 15 & Oct 29

Bonus performances Monday October 30 & Tuesday October 31 (7:30pm)

Prepare yourselves for this incredibly unique action-horror reimagining of Bram Stoker's work produced by ASC in collaboration with Havoc Movement.

Dracula: The Failings of Men will descend upon the halls of The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse this October. Come see the greatest vampire hunt of all time, led by Dr. Ada Van Helsing and Dr. Jack Seward. When a deserted ship crashes on the shore of London, strange things begin to happen. Men go mad and women sleepwalk straight into the arms of death in the flesh.

Written by Benedetto Robinson, this adaptation lets Bram Stoker's original prose shine. With fast-paced fights, aerial dance, and larger than life blood effects, Havoc Movement is thrilled to bring this twist on a classic to Atlanta at last.

Join us for a post show Q&A on Sunday October 22, 2023

The Tempest

Directed by Jaclyn Hofmann Faircloth

No Performances November 2 & 3

No performance on Thanksgiving November 23, 2023

Runs November 4 - 26, 2023

Shipwrecked after a violent storm, little do the survivors know that they have landed on an enchanted isle controlled by Prospero the magician, and is full of sprites and other extraordinary creatures. Prospero's magic can do many things, but will it mend a family feud and set Ariel and Caliban free? Come and see what fantastical events will be.

Join us for a post show Q&A on Sunday November 12, 2023

Shakespeare Out of a Hat: The Tempest

Sunday November 19, 2023

7:30pm

We know the actors, and the play,

but what parts will they pull out of the hat to portray?

No one will know until 2 minutes before the play begins! Part improv, mostly Shakespeare, and all the outrageousness our team of trained Shakespeare actors will pull out of their…hat.

And sometimes there's a dog.

A Christmas Carol

By Charles Dickens

Adapted by J. Tony Brown

Directed by Laura J. Cole

$20 General Admission Preview November 30, 2023

$24 General Admission Preview December 1, 2023

Runs December 2-23, 2023

Additional Performances

Saturday December 9, 2023, RELAXED PERFORMANCE. 2:30pm. Lunch menu available at 1:15pm

Wednesday December 13, 2023 7:30pm

Saturday December 16, 2023, 2:30pm. Lunch menu available at 1:15pm

Tuesday December 19, 2023, 7:30pm

Wednesday December 20, 2023, 7:30pm.

Saturday December 23, 2023 2:30pm. Lunch menu available at 1:15pm

A Holiday Tradition at The Shakespeare Tavern for over 20 years, ASC is proud to continue with J. Tony Brown's original adaptation of a timeless classic, as now envisioned by ASC's Director of Education and Training, Laura J. Cole.

A handful of Tavern performers invite you into the wondrous art of storytelling, transporting you to Scrooge's London counting house that fateful Christmas when Ebenezer meets three Ghosts and a certain little boy named Tiny Tim. This enchanting and newly enhanced holiday experience will bring the magic of the season to Scrooge, to The Tavern, and to you. Join us for some Dickens, a bit of song, and the kind of holiday cheer you've come to expect from The Atlanta Shakespeare Company every December.

Join in for a post show Q&A on Sunday December 10, 2023.

Pericles

Directed by Artistic Director Jeff Watkins

$20 General Admission Preview Thursday January 4, 2024

$24 General Admission Preview Friday January 5, 2024

Runs January 6-27, 2024

A Shakespearean Soap Opera! 70 Characters Played by 12 Actors!

A dark and troubling riddle starts the heroic adventure of one man's lifetime, a story of love gained, lost, and gained again. Shakespeare woos us with his most epic theatrical journey. Join us as we follow the noble Pericles over continents and decades, goddesses and pirates, jousts and tempests.

Join us for a post show Q&A on Sunday January 14, 2024

Romeo and Juliet

Directed by Olivia Dawson

$20 General Admission Preview Thursday February 1, 2024

$24 General Admission Preview Friday February 2, 2024

Runs February 3-25, 2024

Bonus performance Wednesday February 14, 2024 at 7:30pm

In a violent and broken community, can love still exist, thrive and survive? We invite you to join us for our 21st anniversary production of William Shakespeare's tragic love story.

Join us for a post show Q&A on Sunday February 11, 2024

Shakespeare Out of a Hat: Romeo and Juliet (Happy Ending Version)

Sunday February 11, 2023

We know the actors, and the play,

but what parts will they pull out of the hat to portray?

No one will know until 2 minutes before the play begins! Part improv, mostly Shakespeare, and all the outrageousness our team of trained Shakespeare actors will pull out of their…hat.

And sometimes there's a dog.

Lady Shakes

The Merchant of Venice

Directed by Kati Grace Kirby



$20 General Admission Preview Thursday February 29, 2024

$24 General Admission Preview Friday March 1, 2024

Runs March 2-24, 2024

Hatred, vengeance and fear of the unknown "other."

Shylock, the Jewish moneylender and one of Shakespeare's most controversial characters of all time, Antonio, and Portia face off in this complicated and harrowing "comedy" that has challenged artists and audiences for centuries.

Join in for a post show Q&A on Sunday March 10, 2024