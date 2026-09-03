THE GOOD SURVIVOR and EYEBRIGHT Will Headline Out Front Theatre's Spotlight Series

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Out Front Theatre Company has announced two new plays for their 2026 Spectrum Spotlight Series: The Good Survivor by Mark S. King and Eyebright by Femmaeve MacQueen-Rose.

The Spectrum Spotlight Series is a play incubation process that serves as an opportunity to present brand new full-length works focused on the vast and varied experiences of the LGBTQIA+ community. Selected works will be staged as readings throughout the remainder of the year. Both of this year's playwrights are Georgia natives, emphasizing Out Front's mission to support local, queer artists.

The Good Survivor concerns David, a gay white man in his 60s who returns to an HIV organization where he had volunteered many years ago. He believes he is there to give back, but instead is forced to confront a changed landscape from the one he once understood. His interactions with Terrence and Angel, both Black volunteer coordinators at the organization, lead to David's re-examination about who the crisis affects and who history has left behind, as well as his own place in the movement in the here and now. Written by Mark S. King, The Good Survivor will perform on September 12, 2026. This reading is sponsored by Positive Impact Health Centers.

Positive Impact Health Centers provides HIV comprehensive specialty care through clinical care, mental health counseling, addiction treatment, support programs in medical case management, patient navigators, transportation and housing, and through prevention, testing, PrEP and PEP. For more information visit www.positiveimpacthealthcenters.org

Eyebright follows KJ, an 18 year-old transman coming to terms with their adulthood, mother's death, and father's job (Mario works at the county jail). KJ is in love with Ruby, a young transwoman wrestling with addiction. Ruby is in jail; so are Imogen and Deja, two transwomen with painfully different life circumstances. Imogen writes her trauma out. Deja likes to make up songs. When Mario's brutalization of transwomen hits home, what follows is a story about transgender people crafting moments of intimate joy despite structural oppression, incarceration, and threats against our collective emancipatory imagination. Written by Femmaeve MacQueen-Rose, Eyebright will perform on October 8, 2026. This reading is presented in association with the Del Shores Foundation.

The Del Shores Foundation's mission is to find, develop and elevate new LGBTQ+ playwrights and screenwriters through its annual Writers Search giving $30,000 in awards and grants and its annual Writers Festival bringing together theatre, film and television professionals with the writers for free readings, panels and workshops. For more information visit www.delshoresfoundation.org

'The Spectrum Spotlight Series gives us the opportunity to champion new LGBTQIA+ stories while giving playwrights the space to develop their work in front of an audience,' said Justin Kalin, Associate Artistic Director of Out Front Theatre Company. 'This year's plays reflect the breadth of queer experiences while tackling important questions about memory, identity, community and resilience. We're especially proud to showcase two Georgia playwrights whose work feels both deeply personal and incredibly relevant.'

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