Video: Alliance Theatre Shares First LIKE FATHER Development Documentary

NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





The Alliance Theatre has begun documenting the creation of LIKE FATHER, its upcoming world premiere musical, with a new behind-the-scenes video series. The first installment, titled 'Making a New Musical Part 1,' traces the early development stages of the show before it reaches the Hertz Stage this fall.

LIKE FATHER is described as a coming-of-age story set against America's true-crime obsession. The musical was created by Jacob Ryan Smith, with book, music and lyrics by Smith and Caroline Pernick. The new video underscores just how long a process it can take to bring a new musical to life, noting that 'years and years of work go into developing a new musical before it ever touches the stage.'

Direction for the production comes from Tinashe Kajese-Bolden, with choreography by Dell Howlett. LIKE FATHER will run on the Alliance Theatre's Hertz Stage, with performances beginning October 8.

The show has already generated buzz ahead of its premiere through a series of released singles and a companion EP. The Alliance Theatre previously announced the full cast, led by Charity Angél Dawson as Lillian Clark and Hannah Elless as Michelle.

Need more Atlanta Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...