ANNIE & More Lead Atlanta's September 2026 Top Theatre Shows

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Atlanta is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Atlanta for September 2026.

Annie

Aurora Theatre - Now through September 13, 2026

Annie is a heartwarming classic that proves optimism can change everything. Follow the spunky orphan Annie as she escapes the orphanage and finds an unexpected home with billionaire Oliver Warbucks. Packed with unforgettable songs, big laughs, and plenty of heart, this beloved musical reminds us that even in the hardest times, “the sun’ll come out tomorrow.”

For tickets: click here.

August Wilson's FENCES

Theatrical Outfit - September 16, 2026 through October 4, 2026

Three major theatres – Theatrical Outfit, Dominion Entertainment Group, and Alabama Shakespeare Festival – join forces to bring August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning FENCES to two states for a one-of-a-kind revival. In 1950s Pittsburgh, Troy Maxson built fences to protect his family. But what happens when those walls keep dreams out? This American classic is an explosively funny and heartbreaking portrait of an American family, following a former Negro League baseball star as his dreams collide with his son’s aspirations.

For tickets: click here.

Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart at Rialto Center

Rialto Center for the Arts - September 17, 2026 through September 17, 2026

Over the past half-century, Béla Fleck redefined the possibilities of the banjo, blending bluegrass, jazz, classical and global music into a singular sound. Winning 18 Grammy Awards from over 40 nominations, Fleck is widely regarded as one of the world’s most innovative instrumentalists. His work spans orchestral compositions, groundbreaking collaborations and projects exploring the instrument’s African roots. With unmatched technical skill and musical curiosity, Fleck continues to expand the boundaries of his craft.

For tickets: click here.

Hamilton (Angelica Company)

Fox Theatre - Now through September 20, 2026

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

For tickets: click here.

Italian American Reconciliation

Merely Players Presents - September 11, 2026 through September 27, 2026

From Academy Award-winning Moonstruck screenwriter John Patrick Shanley comes the play The New York Times hailed as “a sort of gritty, downtown version of sparkling drawing-room comedy.”



Aldo Scalicki has a problem: his best friend, Huey, is about to make a terrible mistake. Stuck in a funk, Huey believes the only way to reclaim his “manhood” is to leave his sweet, young waitress girlfriend, Teresa, and reunite with his ex-wife, Janice—a sharp-tongued woman who once shot

his dog.

Determined to save his friend from disaster, Aldo hatches a desperate plan: seduce Janice before Huey has the chance to win her back.



The New York Daily News wrote “Ultimately Shanley is telling us a tall tale but he does it with so much humor, so much winsome charm that it is almost irresistible.”

For tickets: click here.

The August Threepeat (Shrew, Twelfth Night, Comedy of Errors in repertory)

The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse - Now through September 5, 2026

The August Threepeat!

We’re resurrecting our wildly ambitious and popular August Threepeat: a repertory of three Shakespeare comedies from the past year. Join us all month for live laughs and love on the Tavern stage.





The Comedy of Errors

Directed by Adam King

Performances August 6, 9, 15, 21, 27, 30, September 5, 2026



Two sets of twins, one case of mistaken identity, and a nun walk onto the stage. No, it’s not the start of a joke, but it is hilarious! The Comedy of Errors takes Shakespearean funny to such slap-happy heights, you’ll be dizzy with laughter. This tale of the merchant twins Antipholus and their attendant twins Dromio is full of errors, upsets, and fun.





The Taming of the Shrew

Directed by Rachel Frawley

Performances August 7, 13, 16, 22, 28, September 3, 2026



The wild and unwed Katherine is thrown together with the boisterous and charismatic bachelor Petruchio and thus begins Shakespeare’s fiercest and most controversial battle of the sexes. This high-spirited comedy will have you laughing in the aisles and then discussing the themes on the car ride home. Featuring an all female+ cast!





Twelfth Night

Directed by Mary Ruth Ralston

Performances August 8, 14, 20, 23, 29, September 4, 2026



A shipwreck, separated identical twins, mistaken identities, romance, revenge and one pair of yellow stockings…welcome to Orsino’s court and the zany world of Illyria.





What is a repertory? It's simply where we have three productions happening all in one month, and there's a different show each night.

Food and drinks available for purchase before every show.

For tickets: click here.

PURPOSE

Alliance Theatre - Now through September 20, 2026

PURPOSE is a gripping drama by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins that explores the unraveling stories within the Jasper family, known for their legacy of political power and virtue. As they gather for a much-anticipated reunion, a young outsider arrives with challenging questions that bring to light hidden secrets and long-standing wounds. Directed by Keith Arthur Bolden, this production combines humor and intensity, probing themes of family, community, and self-identity. The play has received critical acclaim for its sharp observations and compelling narrative.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.