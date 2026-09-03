SYNCOPATED LADIES to Bring Tap Dance Performance to RiverCenter

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Rhythm will take center stage when Syncopated Ladies, the internationally acclaimed all-female tap dance band created by Emmy Award-nominated choreographer and tap dancer Chloé Arnold, comes to RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, on Tuesday, September 15 at 7 p.m.

Combining extraordinary precision, explosive choreography, music and storytelling, Syncopated Ladies has helped introduce tap dance to a new generation while celebrating the history and artistry that came before them.

Created by Arnold, a protégée of legendary dancer, choreographer and director Debbie Allen, the Los Angeles-based company is led by internationally acclaimed sisters Chloé and Maud Arnold.

'Syncopated Ladies represents exactly the kind of performance we want audiences to experience at RiverCenter,' said Lee Foster, Executive Director of RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. 'There is incredible technical skill on that stage, but there is also energy, personality and joy. Whether you have loved tap dance your entire life or have never experienced a performance like this before, this is a show that pulls you in from the very first beat.'

Syncopated Ladies has become an international sensation, with viral videos generating more than 300 million views and bringing the art of tap to audiences around the world. The group has worked with global superstar Beyoncé, appeared on FOX's "So You Think You Can Dance," where they won the show's first dance crew battle, and performed on "Good Morning America" and at the U.S. Open. Their full-length concert, Syncopated Ladies: Live!, has played to sold-out audiences.

But behind the viral moments and high-profile appearances is a company deeply rooted in the tradition of tap.

The group's work combines the percussive power of dance with contemporary music and bold visual storytelling, treating each dancer not only as a performer, but as a musician. Their feet become part of the score as intricate rhythms build into a performance audiences can both hear and feel.

The performance kicks off RiverCenter's 2026-27 25th Anniversary Season, which brings a wide-ranging lineup of Broadway productions, music, dance, comedy and family entertainment to Columbus.

Syncopated Ladies performs Tuesday, September 15 at 7 p.m. at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway in Columbus.

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