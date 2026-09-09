New Musical AFTER ZOEY to Premiere At The Legacy Theatre

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he Legacy Theatre will present the professional world premiere of After Zoey, an intimate new musical about love, family, resilience and what it means to love someone you cannot keep. The production runs for two weekends only, September 11-20, 2026, at The Legacy Theatre in Tyrone.

Set in the 1970s, After Zoey follows 16-year-old Zoey, a spirited high school girl living with a life-threatening blood disease who is determined to experience all the love, adventure and possibility that life has to offer.

Filled with humor, heartache and original music, After Zoey explores what it means to truly live when time is uncertain-and how loving someone can mean learning to let go. Along the way, Zoey's fierce embrace of life changes not only her, but everyone who loves her.

After Zoey is truly a family-created musical. The book is by Adam Hester, with music by his daughter, Jenavene Bazacas, lyrics by his son, Conrad Hester, and additional music and lyrics by Martha Heady, Adam Hester and Jenavene Bazacas. The character of Zoey was inspired by Hester's sister-in-law, Martha, while Zoey's sister Connie was inspired by Hester's wife, Donna.

The musical was developed through a New York workshop in 2015 before receiving its first full production at Abilene Christian University in 2016. A decade later, the Legacy production marks the show's professional world premiere.

'For me, there is something almost surreal about bringing this particular musical to the Legacy stage,' Smith said. 'These are people whose art and lives influenced me decades ago, and now I have the privilege of taking this labor of love they created as a family and giving it a professional life at the theater that has become my own artistic home. There is something beautifully full-circle about that.'

A FIVE-PERSON CAST AND LIVE BAND

Leading the professional cast is Kendall Paige Parrett as Zoey, making her Legacy Theatre debut. Parrett may already be familiar to musical theater fans as 'The Belting Blonde' (@thebeltingblonde) on TikTok and Instagram, where she has gained attention for her powerful vocals and musical theater content.

Joining Parrett are Legacy favorites Bethany Hayes Smith (Tell Me on a Sunday, Chicago) as Mama; Sydney Peebler (Mary Poppins, The Play That Goes Wrong) as Connie; Justin Thompson (The Play That Goes Wrong, Escape to Margaritaville) as The Other Guys; and fellow Legacy newcomer Corwin Belnap as Cliff, whose performance experience includes work with Playmill Theatre in Idaho.

The cast will be joined by a live four-piece band led by Paul Tate, giving audiences the special opportunity to experience the show's original score performed live alongside the actors.

Smith directs the production, with set design by Phil Male, lighting design by Dylan Felker, and music direction by Jodi Cotton Street.

SPECIAL TALKBACK WITH THE CREATORS - SEPTEMBER 19

Following the 7:00 p.m. performance on Saturday, September 19, audiences are invited to remain for a special talkback with the cast, director Mark Smith, book writer Adam Hester and his daughter, composer Jenavene Bazacas.

The conversation will offer audiences a unique opportunity to hear about the deeply personal family story behind After Zoey, its creation and its journey to the professional stage. Audience members will also have an opportunity to ask questions of the artists.

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