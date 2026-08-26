TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... by Cirque du Soleil to Join King of Pops for Event

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King of Pops and 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… by Cirque du Soleil are teaming up for an afternoon of live entertainment, complimentary pops and community giving on Sunday, Sept. 13 from 1-3 p.m. The free, family-friendly pop-up at King of Pops along the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail at Ponce City Market will give Atlantans an early taste of the holiday production before it arrives at the Fox Theatre as part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 2026-27 season.

Throughout the afternoon, Atlanta dancers Maika and Jasmine Dubuc, also known as the Dubuc Twins, will perform at the top of each hour, bringing a taste of the energy and artistry of 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… to their hometown. King of Pops will offer 50 complimentary pops at the top of each hour, including Crimson Starlight (Cranberry Winter Punch) and Sugarplum Sky (Eggnog). Once the complimentary pops have been claimed, $1 from each additional pop sold during the event will benefit Most Valuable Kids, which helps provide underserved youth with access to live sports, entertainment and cultural experiences.

The event offers a hometown preview of what is next for Maika and Jasmine, who are preparing for their own journey with 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE…. The Kennesaw State University dance majors will travel to Montreal later this fall to begin training before joining the production's touring company. While the sisters will perform with a different touring unit and will not appear in the upcoming Atlanta engagement, their journey to 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… is rooted in the Atlanta dance community they still call home.

Maika and Jasmine have lived in Metro Atlanta for 18 years and spent much of their childhood training at Bravo Dance Center in Acworth. They performed as Junior Atlanta Hawks Cheerleaders and have continued building their careers throughout the area dance community. Their local performance credits include the 2024 Reconstruct Exhibition, which brought Atlanta choreographers together to showcase their work through live theater performance. They have also performed in Mirth and Mischief in Helen and Moments, a contemporary dance exhibition in Newnan, and currently choreograph for local studios and represented by Xcel Talent Agency.

Inspired by the classic holiday poem, 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… combines acrobatics, imagination and holiday magic in a visually spectacular production for the whole family. The show will play the Fox Theatre Dec. 2-13, 2026 as part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 2026-27 45th anniversary season. Tickets will go on sale Sept. 10.

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