THE MUSIC MAN to Open at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
The six-time Tony Award-winning musical features a celebrated score with favorites including Seventy-Six Trombones and Til There Was You.
RiverCenter for the Performing Arts continues its 25th Anniversary Season with one of Broadway's most beloved musicals when Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN takes the stage Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 7 p.m.
There's trouble in River City when fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill arrives with a scheme to convince the people of River City, Iowa, to buy instruments and uniforms for a boys' band he promises to organize. There's just one problem: Harold doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to take the money and run begin to unravel when he meets Marian, the town librarian, and finds himself falling in love.
'Bringing Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN to RiverCenter is a wonderful way to celebrate the return of Broadway during our 25th Anniversary Season,' said Lee Foster, Executive Director of RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. 'It's a show filled with incredible music, humor and heart, and it has that rare ability to bring generations together. We're excited for audiences to experience a true Broadway classic right here in Columbus.'
A six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy, The Music Man features a celebrated score filled with favorites including 'Seventy-Six Trombones,' 'Trouble,' ''Til There Was You,' 'Pickalittle' and 'Gary, Indiana.' Its combination of romance, comedy and memorable music has made the production a family-friendly favorite for generations.
Event Details
Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN will be presented at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts on Thursday, October 22, at 7 p.m.
Single tickets are available now at RiverCenter.org, by calling the RiverCenter Box Office at 706-256-3612, or by visiting the Box Office in person.
RiverCenter for the Performing Arts is a performing arts venue located in Columbus, GA, dedicated to bringing entertainment and cultural experiences to the Chattahoochee Valley community. For tickets and more information, visit rivercenter.org.
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