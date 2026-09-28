THE AVETT BROTHERS to Perform at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts

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RiverCenter for the Performing Arts will welcome The Avett Brothers to the stage on Thursday, October 8, 2026, for a performance as part of RiverCenter's 25th Anniversary Season.

Known for a sound that moves effortlessly between folk, rock, country, bluegrass and Americana, The Avett Brothers have built a devoted following through deeply personal songwriting and energetic live performances. The four-time GRAMMY Award nominees broke into the mainstream with their acclaimed 2009 major-label debut, I and Love and You, followed by charting albums including The Carpenter and Magpie and the Dandelion.

'Bringing The Avett Brothers to RiverCenter is exactly the kind of experience we envisioned for our 25th Anniversary Season,' said Lee Foster, Executive Director of RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. 'Their music has an incredible ability to connect with audiences, and seeing a band of this caliber live on our stage is going to make for a very special night in Columbus.'

The band's catalog includes 2016's True Sadness, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Albums and Rock Albums charts and earned two GRAMMY nominations. Their 2019 album Closer Than Together featured the No. 1 Americana Radio single 'High Steppin',' while The Third Gleam later topped Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums, Rock Albums and Vinyl Albums charts.

In 2024, The Avett Brothers released their self-titled album, The Avett Brothers. That same year, Swept Away, a Broadway musical inspired by and featuring the band's music, debuted on Broadway. The group has also been inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association.

Event Details

The Avett Brothers perform Thursday, October 8, 2026, at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.

Single tickets are available now at RiverCenter.org, by calling the RiverCenter Box Office at 706-256-3612, or by visiting the Box Office in person.

About RiverCenter for the Performing Arts

RiverCenter for the Performing Arts is a performing arts venue located in Columbus, GA, dedicated to bringing entertainment and cultural experiences to the Chattahoochee Valley community. For tickets and more information, visit rivercenter.org.

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