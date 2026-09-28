 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE AVETT BROTHERS to Perform at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts

The folk-rock ensemble brings its Americana sound to Columbus as part of RiverCenter's milestone season.

By:
THE AVETT BROTHERS to Perform at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts

RiverCenter for the Performing Arts will welcome The Avett Brothers to the stage on Thursday, October 8, 2026, for a performance as part of RiverCenter's 25th Anniversary Season.

Known for a sound that moves effortlessly between folk, rock, country, bluegrass and Americana, The Avett Brothers have built a devoted following through deeply personal songwriting and energetic live performances. The four-time GRAMMY Award nominees broke into the mainstream with their acclaimed 2009 major-label debut, I and Love and You, followed by charting albums including The Carpenter and Magpie and the Dandelion.

'Bringing The Avett Brothers to RiverCenter is exactly the kind of experience we envisioned for our 25th Anniversary Season,' said Lee Foster, Executive Director of RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. 'Their music has an incredible ability to connect with audiences, and seeing a band of this caliber live on our stage is going to make for a very special night in Columbus.'

The band's catalog includes 2016's True Sadness, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Albums and Rock Albums charts and earned two GRAMMY nominations. Their 2019 album Closer Than Together featured the No. 1 Americana Radio single 'High Steppin',' while The Third Gleam later topped Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums, Rock Albums and Vinyl Albums charts.

In 2024, The Avett Brothers released their self-titled album, The Avett Brothers. That same year, Swept Away, a Broadway musical inspired by and featuring the band's music, debuted on Broadway. The group has also been inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association.

Event Details

The Avett Brothers perform Thursday, October 8, 2026, at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.

Single tickets are available now at RiverCenter.org, by calling the RiverCenter Box Office at 706-256-3612, or by visiting the Box Office in person.

About RiverCenter for the Performing Arts

RiverCenter for the Performing Arts is a performing arts venue located in Columbus, GA, dedicated to bringing entertainment and cultural experiences to the Chattahoochee Valley community. For tickets and more information, visit rivercenter.org.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on River Center for the Performing Arts
Upcoming Shows
Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!
7/21 - 6/30/2027
Ali Siddiq
7/21 - 6/30/2027
Recent Articles
THE GOOD LIFE Tony Bennett Tribute to Play RiverCenter This Fall
THE GOOD LIFE Tony Bennett Tribute to Play RiverCenter This Fall
9/8/2026
SYNCOPATED LADIES to Bring Tap Dance Performance to RiverCenter
SYNCOPATED LADIES to Bring Tap Dance Performance to RiverCenter
9/3/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Atlanta SHOWS

The Atlanta Opera's Silent Night in Atlanta The Atlanta Opera's Silent Night
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center (11/07-11/15)
Joshua Redman at Rialto Center in Atlanta Joshua Redman at Rialto Center
Rialto Center for the Arts (10/16-10/16)
It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play in Atlanta It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
Merely Players Presents (12/04-12/20)
Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey) in Atlanta Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey)
Atlanta Symphony Hall (11/13-11/13)
Black Nerd in Atlanta Black Nerd
Dad's Garage (2/26-3/20)
Subscriptions Now Available for 2026/2027 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta Season in Atlanta Subscriptions Now Available for 2026/2027 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta Season
Fox Theatre (9/02-7/11)
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue in Atlanta Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Byers Theatre (10/22-10/22) VIDEOS
August Wilson's FENCES in Atlanta August Wilson's FENCES
Theatrical Outfit (9/16-10/04)
The Tight Acquaintances in Atlanta The Tight Acquaintances
Dad's Garage (8/01-9/26)
Brother Love the Musical in Atlanta Brother Love the Musical
the Menagerie (10/09-10/18)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets